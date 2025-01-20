*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
Get your smart lighting system started with this Starter kit, which includes three smart bulbs with soft white light, the Hue Bridge and a Switch. It's a complete kit for custom control over your home lighting and all its great features.
£89.99
- White
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- Warm white light
- Hue Bridge included
White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- White and coloured light
- Hue Bridge included
- Dimmer switch included
£169.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
- Up to 1100 lumens*
- White and coloured light
- Hue Bridge included
- Dimmer switch included
£134.99
White Ambiance
Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- Warm-to-cool white light
- Hue Bridge included
- Dimmer switch included
£119.99
White
Starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (1100)
- Up to 1100 lumens*
- Soft white light
- Simple setup
- Hue Bridge included
£69.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 3 GU10 smart spotlights + dimmer switch
- White and colour light
- Up to 400 lumens
- Control with smart switch
- Philips Hue Bridge included
£169.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Ellipse - E27 smart bulb
- White and coloured light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£89.99
White and Colour Ambiance
A60 – E27 smart bulb – 1100 (2-pack)
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- White and coloured light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£94.99
White Ambiance
GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)
- Warm-to-cool white light
- Up to 400 lumens
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£59.99
Away-from-home smart light control
The Hue app gives you complete control over your lights, even if you're not home. Switch your lights off and on remotely using just the app to ensure your home is always lit the way you want it.
Come home to a house filled with light
Set your Philips Hue app to recognise when you're almost home. Before you even step out of your car or walk up the path, your selected smart lights turn on automatically.
Make it look like you're home with smart lights
Use the Philips Hue app to schedule light routines whenever you're away. Your smart lights will turn on at the times you've selected, and sometimes a few minutes before or after, to truly mimic your presence in the house.
Control lights with your voice
When connected to the Hue Bridge, you can pair your lights with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and the Google Assistant and control your lights using just your voice. Simple voice commands let you turn your lights on and off, dim or brighten your lights, and even set a light scene.
Mount the dimmer switch anywhere
The Philips Hue Dimmer switch functions as a normal wall switch and dimmer – but better. In addition to mounting with screws or strong adhesive tape, you can remove the magnetic control and carry it with you anywhere.