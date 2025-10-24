Wall wash long hallways, ceiling coves and larger kitchen cabinets with an easy-to-install extension that's compatible with the Hue Flux and Hue Flux ultra-bright strip lights. Get a seamless experience without compromising ambience or light quality. Bring gradients of rich colour and bright, true white light to even more corners of your home. Chromasync™ technology ensures precise colour blending for a flawless display of light.