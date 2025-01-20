*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC
Get a gradient of reactive, colourful light for your gaming setup. Attach the Play gradient lightstrip to the back of your 32”–34” monitor with the included mounts. Start syncing with the Hue Sync desktop app to see the action on your screen reflected in the light. Hue Bridge included.
- Made for 32" to 34" monitors
- Includes power supply and mounts
- Blends white and coloured light
- Includes Hue Bridge
Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 metre
- Power supply unit included
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch
- Made for 75” TVs and larger
- Includes power supply and mounts
- Blends white and coloured light
- Requires a Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch
- Made for 65” to 70” TVs
- Includes power supply and mounts
- Blends white and coloured light
- Requires a Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Lightstrip Outdoor 2 metre
- 1 x 2 metre lightstrip
- 1 x power supply unit
- White and coloured light
Lightstrip Outdoor 5 metre
- 1 x 5 metre lightstrip
- 1 x power supply unit
- White and coloured light
Gradient lightstrip 2 metre
- LED integrated
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Lightstrip Plus extension V4 1 metre
- LED integrated
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Ultimate light experience
Get a seamless gradient of rich, high-quality light. Each colour along the lightstrip flows naturally into one another, creating a unique effect.
Made for monitors
The Play gradient lightstrip mounts to the back of your single- or triple-monitor setup, bending easily around its corners.
Supercharge your surround lighting
When used with other colour-capable Philips Hue lights, you unleash the full power of surround lighting.
Easy to install
The Play gradient lightstrip comes in three sizes for single- and triple-monitor setups, and includes mounting clips, making it easy to attach to the back of your monitor.
Blend multiple colours of light
Colours flow naturally into one another, blending together and shining against the wall for a unique effect behind your monitor.
Personalise the experience
Switch modes, change the intensity and create shortcuts in the app for a personal experience every time you game.