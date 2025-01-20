Support
Create a charming focal point for your entrance with this black Philips myGarden wall light. It's made from high-quality aluminium and it casts warm white energy-saving light. All you have to do is enjoy your garden.

Product highlights

  • No bulb
  • Black
  • Water Resistant
Decorative outdoor lighting

Outdoor lighting can improve the look of your garden or outside space, illuminating eye-catching features, lighting pathways with style or creating the perfect ambience for those memorable evenings with friends and family. That's why Philips has created myGarden, a range of beautiful decorative outdoor lighting with the flair and functionality to help you make the most of your outdoor space in your own style.

Choose heritage style

Designed in Europe, this lamp has a unique design signature to help you create a heritage outdoor look.

Choose outdoor wall lights

Make the most of your outdoor space with this wall light, perfect for mounting close to your front door or on your terrace walls.

High-quality aluminium and superior synthetics

This Philips lamp is made specifically for outdoor spaces. It's hard-wearing and built to last, so it will light up your garden night after night. It's constructed from high-quality die-cast aluminium and superior synthetics.

Energy saving

This Philips light conserves energy compared to traditional light sources, helping you to save money on your electricity bills and do your bit for the environment.

Powerful light

This outdoor lamp provides powerful warm white light. A bright pool of light to light up your garden or patio.

Weather-proof

This Philips outdoor lamp is specially designed for humid outdoor environments and has undergone rigorous tests to ensure its water resistance. The IP level is described by two figures: the first one refers to the protection level against dust, the second against water. This lamp is designed with IP44: it is protected against splashing water. This product is most common and ideal for general outdoor use.

Specifications

Design and finishing

Colour

Black

Material

Aluminium

Environmental

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life, dispose of the product in accordance with local rules. Do not dispose of the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help to prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health.

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Fully weatherproof

Yes

LED integrated

No

Garden area

Garden and Patio

Miscellaneous

Especially designed for

Garden and Patio

Style

Classic

Type

Wall Lights

EyeComfort

No

Extra Features

Water Resistant

Packaging dimensions and weight

EAN/UPC - product

8718291443520

Net weight

0.5 kg

Gross weight

0.64 kg

Height

21.8 cm

Length

13.8 cm

Width

19.3 cm

Material number (12NC)

915002790302

Product dimensions and weight

Net weight

0.500 kg

Height

19.5 cm

Length

18 cm

Width

13 cm

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

Mains power

50-60 Hz

Energy class included light source

bulb not included

Fitting/cap

E27

Wattage bulb included

-

Maximum wattage replacement bulb

60

IP code

IP44

Class of protection

Class II

Light source replaceable

Yes

Number of light sources

1

Other

User manual

User Manual

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

No dismantle information available

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

