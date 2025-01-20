*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Creek Wall Light 60W E27 No-bulb
Create a charming focal point for your entrance with this white Philips myGarden wall light. It's made from high-quality aluminium. With the motion sensor a welcoming pool of light ensures you walk safely into your home.
£41.27
Product highlights
- No bulb
- White
- Water Resistant
Welcoming and reassuring light
The motion sensor switches on automatically when you come home and informs you when someone arrives.
Easy-to-set-up sensor
A simple set-up procedure makes it easy to select when and for how long the automatic sensor switches on the lamp(s).
Decorative outdoor lighting
Outdoor lighting can improve the look of your garden or outside space, illuminating eye-catching features, lighting pathways with style or creating the perfect ambience for those memorable evenings with friends and family. That's why Philips has created myGarden, a range of beautiful decorative outdoor lighting with the flair and functionality to help you make the most of your outdoor space in your own style.
Choose heritage style
Designed in Europe, this lamp has a unique design signature to help you create a heritage outdoor look.
Choose outdoor wall lights
Make the most of your outdoor space with this wall light, perfect for mounting close to your front door or on your terrace walls.
High-quality aluminium and superior synthetics
This Philips lamp is made specifically for outdoor spaces. It's hard-wearing and built to last, so it will light up your garden night after night. It's constructed from high-quality die-cast aluminium and superior synthetics.
Energy saving
This Philips light conserves energy compared to traditional light sources, helping you to save money on your electricity bills and do your bit for the environment.
Powerful light
This outdoor lamp provides powerful warm white light. A bright pool of light to light up your garden or patio.
Weather-proof
This Philips outdoor lamp is specially designed for humid outdoor environments and has undergone rigorous tests to ensure its water resistance. The IP level is described by two figures: the first one refers to the protection level against dust, the second against water. This lamp is designed with IP44: it is protected against splashing water. This product is most common and ideal for general outdoor use.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Colour
White
Material
Aluminium
Environmental
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life, dispose of the product in accordance with local rules. Do not dispose of the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help to prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health.
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Fully weatherproof
Yes
LED integrated
No
Motion sensor
Yes
Garden area
Garden area
Garden and Patio
Miscellaneous
Especially designed for
Garden and Patio
Style
Classic
Type
Wall Lights
EyeComfort
No
Extra Features
Water Resistant
Packaging dimensions and weight
EAN/UPC - product
8718291443612
Net weight
0.72 kg
Gross weight
0.94 kg
Height
25.9 cm
Length
18.3 cm
Width
21.8 cm
Material number (12NC)
915002791202
Product dimensions and weight
Net weight
0.717 kg
Height
28.5 cm
Length
17.5 cm
Width
20 cm
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
Mains power
50-60 Hz
Energy class included light source
bulb not included
Fitting/cap
E27
Wattage bulb included
-
Maximum wattage replacement bulb
60
IP code
IP44
Class of protection
Class I
Light source replaceable
Yes
Number of light sources
1
Other
User manual
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
Dismantling
No dismantle information available