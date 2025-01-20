*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Puled Ground Spots/Spike 4.6W
This authentic Philips Puled spot light in black adds a charming look to your garden at night. It casts warm white light, bringing your garden to life at night for a family dinner or outdoor get togethers.
Product highlights
- PULED
- black
- LED
Decorative outdoor lighting
Outdoor lighting can improve the look of your garden or outside space, illuminating eye-catching features, lighting pathways with style or creating the perfect ambience for those memorable evenings with friends and family. That's why Philips has created myGarden, a range of beautiful decorative outdoor lighting with the flair and functionality to help you make the most of your outdoor space in your own style.
Soft warm white light
Create a cosy atmosphere with warm white light. A smart light that simply adapts to your daily activities
Designed for outdoor use – water resistant IP44
This Philips outdoor light is especially designed for humid outdoor environments. It was tested rigorously to ensure its water resistance. The IP level is described by two figures: the first one refers to the protection level against dust, the second against water. This outdoor light is designed with IP44: it is protected against splashing water. This product is most commonly used and ideal for general outdoor use.
High-quality aluminium and real glass
This Philips lamp is made specifically for outdoor spaces. It's hard-wearing and built to last, so it will light up your garden night after night. It's constructed from high-quality die-cast aluminium and real glass.
Adjustable spot head
Direct the light where you want it most by simply adjusting, rotating or tilting the spot head of the lamp.
Easy to set up for every application
Specifications
Design and finishing
Colour
Black
Material
Aluminium
Glass
Durability
Nominal lifetime
15,000
Environmental
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life, dispose of the product in accordance with local rules. Do not dispose of the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help to prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health.
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Defined light beams
Yes
Dimmable
Yes
Fully weatherproof
Yes
LED integrated
Yes
Garden area
Garden and Patio
Miscellaneous
Especially designed for
Garden and Patio
Style
Contemporary
Type
Ground Spots/Spikes
EyeComfort
No
Extra Features
Water Resistant
Product dimensions and weight
Net weight
0.584 kg
Height
10.5 cm
Length
9.7 cm
Width
9.7 cm
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
Total lumen output fixture (hidden)
395
Lumen output bulb included
395
Light source equivalent to traditional bulb of
50
Bulb technology
LED
Light colour
warm white
Mains power
Range 220 V–240 V
50-60 Hz
Energy class included light source
F
Fitting/cap
GU10
Wattage bulb included
5 W
Maximum wattage replacement bulb
5
IP code
IP44
Class of protection
Class I
Light source replaceable
Yes
Number of light sources
1
Other
User manual
No manual available
Disposal of the product
Dismantling
No dismantle information available