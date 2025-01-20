Support
Close up of front of myGarden Puled Ground Spots/Spike 4.6W

Puled Ground Spots/Spike 4.6W

This authentic Philips Puled spot light in black adds a charming look to your garden at night. It casts warm white light, bringing your garden to life at night for a family dinner or outdoor get togethers.

Product highlights

  • PULED
  • black
  • LED
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Decorative outdoor lighting

Outdoor lighting can improve the look of your garden or outside space, illuminating eye-catching features, lighting pathways with style or creating the perfect ambience for those memorable evenings with friends and family. That's why Philips has created myGarden, a range of beautiful decorative outdoor lighting with the flair and functionality to help you make the most of your outdoor space in your own style.

Soft warm white light

Create a cosy atmosphere with warm white light. A smart light that simply adapts to your daily activities

Designed for outdoor use – water resistant IP44

Designed for outdoor use – water resistant IP44

This Philips outdoor light is especially designed for humid outdoor environments. It was tested rigorously to ensure its water resistance. The IP level is described by two figures: the first one refers to the protection level against dust, the second against water. This outdoor light is designed with IP44: it is protected against splashing water. This product is most commonly used and ideal for general outdoor use.

High-quality aluminium and real glass

This Philips lamp is made specifically for outdoor spaces. It's hard-wearing and built to last, so it will light up your garden night after night. It's constructed from high-quality die-cast aluminium and real glass.

Adjustable spot head

Adjustable spot head

Direct the light where you want it most by simply adjusting, rotating or tilting the spot head of the lamp.

Easy to set up for every application

Specifications

Design and finishing

Colour

Black

Material

Aluminium

Glass

Durability

Nominal lifetime

15,000

Environmental

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life, dispose of the product in accordance with local rules. Do not dispose of the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help to prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health.

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Defined light beams

Yes

Dimmable

Yes

Fully weatherproof

Yes

LED integrated

Yes

Garden area

Garden area

Garden and Patio

Miscellaneous

Especially designed for

Garden and Patio

Style

Contemporary

Type

Ground Spots/Spikes

EyeComfort

No

Extra Features

Water Resistant

Product dimensions and weight

Net weight

0.584 kg

Height

10.5 cm

Length

9.7 cm

Width

9.7 cm

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

Total lumen output fixture (hidden)

395

Lumen output bulb included

395

Light source equivalent to traditional bulb of

50

Bulb technology

LED

Light colour

warm white

Mains power

Range 220 V–240 V

50-60 Hz

Energy class included light source

F

Fitting/cap

GU10

Wattage bulb included

5 W

Maximum wattage replacement bulb

5

IP code

IP44

Class of protection

Class I

Light source replaceable

Yes

Number of light sources

1

Other

User manual

No manual available

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

No dismantle information available

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay