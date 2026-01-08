Support
A bedroom glows with warm white tones of light from a Signe table lamp.

New year, new Hue: Save 30%

Make your 2026 resolutions a glowing success with smart light!

New Year Lighting Sale

Mix and match to save 30%

Save 30% when you buy 2 or more New Year sale items.

Discount applied at checkout.

 

All-new for 2026

Check out these latest launches included in the sale!

Perfect for lighting up the year ahead...

Wired video doorbell

Hue

Wired video doorbell

2K video and two-way audio
Works with Philips Hue lights
Day and night vision
Requires 12-24Vac – min 10VA transformer (not inlcuded)

£139.99

Temporarily out of stock

Secure smart chime

Hue

Secure smart chime

Plug and play
Trigger sound alarms
Works with the Hue ecosystem

£49.99

Temporarily out of stock

Flux ultra bright strip light 3 m

LIGHTSTRIPS

Flux ultra bright strip light 3 m

Customisable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision colour blending
Ultra-bright, true white light
2900 lumen

£84.99

Item almost out of stock

Neon outdoor strip light 3 m

LIGHTSTRIPS

Neon outdoor strip light 3 m

Customisable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision colour blending
Bright, true white light
1100 lumen

£119.99

Devote Hue slim ceiling light M

Ceiling Lights

Devote Hue slim ceiling light M

Even light distribution
⌀ 42.1 cm
Up to 2900 lumens
Matte white synthetic

£99.99

Secure 2K Wired Camera

Secure

Secure 2K Wired Camera

Works with Philips Hue lights
2K video resolution
Indoor and outdoor

£149.99

Item almost out of stock

Flux strip light 3 m

LIGHTSTRIPS

Flux strip light 3 m

Customisable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision colour blending
Bright, true white light
1200 lumen

£59.99

Flux outdoor strip light 5 m

LIGHTSTRIPS

Flux outdoor strip light 5 m

Customisable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision colour blending
Bright, true white light
3000 lumen

£129.99

Essential starter kit: 3 GU10 smart bulbs (345 lm)

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Essential starter kit: 3 GU10 smart bulbs (345 lm)

Up to 345 lumens
Essential coloured light
Low dimming to 2%​
Includes Hue Bridge

£79.99

Neon outdoor strip light 5 m

LIGHTSTRIPS

Neon outdoor strip light 5 m

Customisable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision colour blending
Bright, true white light
1100 lumen

£169.99

A60 – E27 smart bulb – 810

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

A60 – E27 smart bulb – 810

Up to 810 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision colour

£129.99

Flux strip light 10 m

LIGHTSTRIPS

Flux strip light 10 m

Customisable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision colour blending
Bright, true white light
2000 lumen

£159.99

Flux outdoor strip light 10 m

LIGHTSTRIPS

Flux outdoor strip light 10 m

Customisable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision colour blending
Bright, true white light
3000 lumen

£209.99

Light up your resolutions!

Philips Hue smart lighting is ideal for boosting well-being at home,
making time with loved ones extra special and helping you focus on your hobbies.

A man in bed gently wakes to the soft warm white glow of light from a Signe floor lamp.

Give your wellbeing a boost

Need to focus, refresh or unwind? Philips Hue has you covered! Set Energise, Concentrate or Relax light scenes in the Hue app for tones of light that match your mood. Or why not set a gentle wake-up routine that mimics a natural sunrise?

Explore wellbeing lighting
Three friends enjoy a meal at home illuminated with warm tones of smart light.

Make more special moments shine

Looking to spend more quality time with loved ones this year? Make every moment extra special with smart light! Create the perfect setting for family time, romantic dinners and memorable parties. Time to get planning!

Explore mood lighting
A couple get immersed in a video game with blue tones of smart light.

Rediscover your favourite hobbies

Whether you're a gamer or a movie buff, Philips Hue has you covered. Get the right vibe with light scenes — choose from the bespoke gallery or craft your own. Sync your lights to on-screen content for a totally immersive experience.

Explore entertainment lighting

About the New Year smart lighting sale

When does the 2026 New Year sale start and end?

How can smart light contribute to a happy and healthy new year?

How can LED lights improve sleep quality in the new year?

Terms and Conditions

New Year 30% off promotion

  • This promotion is valid from 8 January to 21 January 2026.
  • Select any two or more products from the New Year sale range and save 30% on the total sale items. Any non-sale items in your basket will not have any discount applied.
  • The discount is automatically applied to the New Year sale items at checkout.
  • The discount is only applicable to products included in the New Year sale 2026 promotion.
  • In the event of the return of part of an order, where eligible, proportional discount value will be deducted from the refund amount. 
  • This promotion is subject to stock availability.
  • This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer in the Hue Shop.
  • This promotion is subject to price and/or product changes, as well as spelling, printing and typesetting errors.
  • The promoter is Signify UK. Signify reserves the right to cancel a promotion at any time or to amend these terms and conditions by republishing them.
