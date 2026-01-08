Make your 2026 resolutions a glowing success with smart light!
Light up your resolutions!
Philips Hue smart lighting is ideal for boosting well-being at home,
making time with loved ones extra special and helping you focus on your hobbies.
Give your wellbeing a boost
Need to focus, refresh or unwind? Philips Hue has you covered! Set Energise, Concentrate or Relax light scenes in the Hue app for tones of light that match your mood. Or why not set a gentle wake-up routine that mimics a natural sunrise?
Make more special moments shine
Looking to spend more quality time with loved ones this year? Make every moment extra special with smart light! Create the perfect setting for family time, romantic dinners and memorable parties. Time to get planning!
Rediscover your favourite hobbies
Whether you're a gamer or a movie buff, Philips Hue has you covered. Get the right vibe with light scenes — choose from the bespoke gallery or craft your own. Sync your lights to on-screen content for a totally immersive experience.
About the New Year smart lighting sale
When does the 2026 New Year sale start and end?
How can smart light contribute to a happy and healthy new year?
How can LED lights improve sleep quality in the new year?
Terms and Conditions
New Year 30% off promotion
- This promotion is valid from 8 January to 21 January 2026.
- Select any two or more products from the New Year sale range and save 30% on the total sale items. Any non-sale items in your basket will not have any discount applied.
- The discount is automatically applied to the New Year sale items at checkout.
- The discount is only applicable to products included in the New Year sale 2026 promotion.
- In the event of the return of part of an order, where eligible, proportional discount value will be deducted from the refund amount.
- This promotion is subject to stock availability.
- This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer in the Hue Shop.
- This promotion is subject to price and/or product changes, as well as spelling, printing and typesetting errors.
- The promoter is Signify UK. Signify reserves the right to cancel a promotion at any time or to amend these terms and conditions by republishing them.