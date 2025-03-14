An exciting partnership with
A partnership that brings together the best of smart lighting with the best F1 team.
Crafted by light, powered by performance.
Signify, Hue's parent brand, is proud to partner with Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team. Our innovations in lighting are essential to achieving the vision of becoming one of the world's most sustainable sports teams.
These advancements improve the well-being and performance of drivers and team members, while also delivering outstanding experiences for fans, whether they are at the event or enjoying from home. We are united by a common passion for technology and innovation, which is evident not only in our lighting products but also in how they enhance the overall experience.
Find brilliance in every second
In every curve, in every moment. This is our commitment. No matter the Philips Hue product, all will perform at the highest quality, adapting to your needs.
From ambience to security, including entertainment, we support helping you to build the smart home you've dreamed of. Not only for now but also for the future.
A team in sync
Our teams collaborate on every detail to bring the power of performance to your living room through one of our flagship products: the HDMI sync box 8K. This device transforms a simple race into an experience that makes you feel as if you are right there on the circuit.
Once you experience F1 synced with your home, your way of enjoying entertainment will change forever.
Feel the power of being in control
