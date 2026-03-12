Hue Play wall washer
$894.99
Current price is $894.99
Temporarily out of stock
About the Hue Play wall washer
Featuring a wide illumination area and surprisingly compact design, the Play wall washer is the ultimate TV enhancement. ColorCast technology and a sleek aluminum design make it the perfect colorful accent for your home theater (or anywhere else).
- ColorCast technology
- 1035 lumens
- Height x width: 15,7 x 9,1 cm
- Matte black
- Aluminium
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8720169386112
Design and finishing
- Color
- Black
- Material
- Synthetic
Durability
- Nominal lifetime
- 25,000
Extra feature/accessory incl.
- Batteries included
- No
- Dimmable with Hue app and switch
- Yes
- LED integrated
- Yes
- Portable
- No
- Power adapter included
- Yes
Light characteristics
- Color rendering index (CRI)
- ≥80
Miscellaneous
- Especially designed for
- Living Room
- Type
- Table Lamp
Packaging dimensions and weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 8720169386112
- Net weight
- 1.58 kg
- Gross weight
- 1.95 kg
- Height
- 141 mm
- Length
- 290 mm
- Width
- 185 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004236701
Product dimensions and weight
- Cable length
- 2,000
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
Technical specifications
- Lumen output at 4000K
- 1,085
- Light color
- Gradient coloured and white light (RGBICW)
- Mains power
- 100-240 V
- IP code
- IP20
- Class of protection
- Class II - Double Insulated
The bulb
- Software upgradable
- Yes
What's supported
- Compatible with Effects
- Yes
- Philips Hue App
- iOS 16 or later
- WiFi
- Works without Wi-Fi
- Defined support period
- Minimum 60 months from date of purchase from an authorized reseller
- Max. number of accessories
- 12 (with Hue Bridge)
- Communication protocol
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with 3rd party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung Smartthings, Sonos
Other
- User manual
- No manual available
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available