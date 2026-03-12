Hue Play wall washer

$894.99

Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Hue Play wall washer
Temporarily out of stock

About the Hue Play wall washer

Featuring a wide illumination area and surprisingly compact design, the Play wall washer is the ultimate TV enhancement. ColorCast technology and a sleek aluminum design make it the perfect colorful accent for your home theater (or anywhere else).

  • ColorCast technology
  • 1035 lumens
  • Height x width: 15,7 x 9,1 cm
  • Matte black
  • Aluminium

Lighting Inspiration

See how others are using Philips Hue smart lights to set the mood — and share your own setup on Instagram with the hashtag #philipshue

image by Signify containing television, living room, light, room, flat

@Signify

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