Close up of front of LIGHTSTRIPS Hue Flux flex connector 4-pack

Hue Flux flex connector 4-pack

Use the cable to create blackout gaps in illumination for the Hue Flux and Flux ultra-bright strip lights. Insert 50 cm /1.6 ft cable between two strip lights wherever you don't want light to shine. It's flexible and ideal for bypassing door frames, shelves, stairs, or any other surface you don't want to light up.

Product highlights

  • 50 cm / 1.6ft connector for complex layout
  • Perfect light transition
  • Allows precise installation
  • Safe and easy to use
  • Includes 4 flex connectors
Specifications

