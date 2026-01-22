Support
Hue pendant cords with Hue filament bulbs above dining table

Pendant light size guide

21 January, 2026

Pendant lights do more than brighten a room — they influence balance, comfort and atmosphere. When sized correctly, they can make a kitchen island feel welcoming, highlight a sink area or become a sculptural focal point in a tall stairwell. But choosing the right pendant light size and height can feel overwhelming if you're not sure what measurements to follow.

This pendant light size guide breaks everything down using clear designer rules, with all the measurements you need. Our pendant light sizing tips also cover pendant light size for island layouts, kitchen island pendant size principles and guidelines for pendant lighting over kitchen sink spaces. You’ll find practical measurement formulas, visual proportion tips and inspiration from Philips Hue to help you create lighting that adapts beautifully to every moment.

Hue Perifo kitchen track lighting illuminates a kitchen with pendant

How to size pendant lights

Designers often begin with three key considerations: height, spacing, and scale. Whether you’re placing pendants over a kitchen island, sink or in a stairwell, the fundamentals remain consistent.

Key rules:

  • Height: Hang pendants 30–36 in (76–91 cm) above the surface

  • Spacing: Leave 24–36 in (61–91 cm) between pendants

  • Ceiling adjustments: Add 3 in (7.5 cm) per additional foot (30 cm) above 8 ft (244 cm) 

  • Scale: Choose a pendant diameter that fits the room or surface below

These measurements help maintain clear sightlines, even light distribution, and balanced proportions. Learn more about how to hang pendant lights.

Kitchen island pendant size and placement

If you are using pendant lights for your kitchen island lighting, choose your pendants based on the size of the island and the height of the ceiling. Hanging multiple, smaller pendant lighting fixtures in a row creates even light distribution and a cozy atmosphere.  A kitchen island is one of the most popular places to hang pendants, and getting the proportions right has a big impact on the entire room.

A kitchen ceiling lamp in the form of a pendant casting a warm glow over a kitchen table

What is the ideal height for island pendants?

For standard 8 ft (244 cm) ceilings, hang each pendant:

  • 30–36 in (76–91 cm) above the countertop

For higher ceilings, increase by:

  • 3 in (7.5 cm) for every additional foot (30 cm) 

This height ensures clear views while creating focused, functional lighting.

Pendant sizing for your island

To choose the right size:

  • Small islands (4–5 ft / 122–152 cm): compact pendants

  • Medium islands (6–7 ft / 183–213 cm): mid-size pendants

  • Large islands (8–9 ft / 244–274 cm): mid-to-large pendants

Designer tip: 
A simple formula is: 
Pendant diameter ≈ island width ÷ 5 
This provides comfortable visual balance.

How many pendants do you need for a long island?

  • 5–6 ft (152–183 cm) island → 2 pendants

  • 7–9 ft (213–274 cm) island → 2 or 3 pendants

  • 10 ft+ (305 cm+) island → 3 pendants or a long linear fixture

How far apart should pendants be?

  • 24–36 in (61–91 cm) center-to-center

  • 12 in (30 cm) from island edge to first pendant

    This spacing creates a smooth rhythm of light down the island surface.

Kitchen island lighting products

Enchant pendant

Hue White and color ambiance

Enchant pendant

Being pendant light

Hue White and color ambiance

Being pendant light

$249.99

Sale
Ensis pendant light

Hue White and color ambiance

Ensis pendant light

$527.99

Flourish pendant light

Hue White and color ambiance

Flourish pendant light

$417.99

Exclusive
Perifo cylinder pendant

Hue White and color ambiance

Perifo cylinder pendant

$164.99

Check out more pendant lights and track lighting.

 

 

Pendant lighting over the kitchen sink

When selecting a pendant light size to hang over your kitchen sink, keep the width of the sink and the height of the ceiling in mind. A medium-sized pendant light generally works well to deliver the right light intensity without being too visually dominant.  Sink areas benefit from lighting that feels both practical and warm.

A sleek kitchen lit with bright white smart light using kitchen pendant lighting and under-cabinet strip lights

Ideal hanging height

  • Hang the bottom of the pendant:
  • 30–36 in (76–91 cm) above the sink rim or countertop.

Size

Smaller or mid-sized pendants are best to avoid overwhelming the area.

Light quality

Choose adjustable white lighting:

  • 2700–3000 K for soft, warm ambience

  • 3000–4000 K for clear task lighting

With Philips Hue, you can shift between warm and cool light instantly. The Philips Hue smart light system is packed with many more smart features. Set your kitchen lights to switch on and off by setting automations in the Hue app. Get a warm welcome first thing in the morning and have lights dim down low late at night. We quite often have our hands full as we enter and leave the kitchen. If you have a smart home assistant, why not use voice control? Give simple voice commands to dim, brighten, or switch pendant lights on and off. Perfect for when you have wet or food-covered hands!

Get more kitchen-lighting inspiration and discover smart lights that can elevate your space.

Pendant size for stairwells and high ceilings

Pendant lights, especially when hung in multiples, can make a statement in a stairwell and provide ample lighting. Ensure the pendant lighting over your stairs is high enough for people to pass underneath without knocking into the light. Large, bright pendants are ideal for stairwells and create bold lighting that’s perfect for double-height spaces.

Black Ensis linear light fixture suspended over kitchen table

Recommended drop height

A pendant typically drops:

8–12 ft (244–366 cm) from the ceiling

This ensures the pendant occupies the visible vertical space.

Ideal fixture types

  • Oversized statement pendants

  • Multi-light clusters

  • Adjustable cable pendants

  • Tall linear pendants 

Smart lighting can elevate the drama even further by adjusting brightness at different times of day.

Smart Perifo track lighting in black mounted to the ceiling in various areas of a home

Additional sizing considerations

Pendant diameter formulas

  • Two popular formulas:

  • Pendant diameter = island width ÷ 5

Total combined pendant widths = 60–70% of island length

Lumens for different pendant uses

  • Task areas: 300–600+ lumens

  • Ambient areas: 200–300 lumens

  • Decorative pendants: flexible, depending on atmosphere

Choosing shapes

  • Globe: even, soft light

  • Cone: focused task lighting

  • Drum: warm ambient light

  • Linear: modern, directional illumination 

How Philips Hue helps elevate your pendant lighting

Philips Hue pendants and smart bulbs offer flexibility for every space. You can tune brightness, color temperature, or even create scenes that shift automatically throughout the day.

Man and woman cooking at kitchen island under three white pendant lights

Highlights include:

  • Fine brightness control for task or ambient lighting

  • Warm-to-cool white and color options (depending on the model)

  • Dimming without rewiring 

  • Automations that adapt light to your morning routine or evening atmosphere

  • Long cable options on selected pendants for high ceilings

Smart lighting features

Sale
Bridge

Hue

Bridge

$65.99

Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Hue

Dimmer Switch (latest model)

$30.99

Sale
Hue Tap Switch Mini White

Accessory

Hue Tap Switch Mini White

$54.99

Sale
Motion sensor

Hue

Motion sensor

$48.99

Smart button

Smart Button

Smart button

$32.99

Check out more smart lighting controls.

Practical checklist before buying

  • Ceiling height (important for drop length)

  • Counter, sink or table width

  • Pendant diameter

  • Surface to pendant height (30–36 in / 76–91 cm) 

  • Number of pendants & spacing

  • Type of light needed (task, ambient or decorative)

  • IP rating if used near water

  • Smart bulb compatibility 

See Philips Hue’s rooms lighting deals.

 

 

Back to all articles
  • Paypal
  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay