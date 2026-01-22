Pendant lights do more than brighten a room — they influence balance, comfort and atmosphere. When sized correctly, they can make a kitchen island feel welcoming, highlight a sink area or become a sculptural focal point in a tall stairwell. But choosing the right pendant light size and height can feel overwhelming if you're not sure what measurements to follow.

This pendant light size guide breaks everything down using clear designer rules, with all the measurements you need. Our pendant light sizing tips also cover pendant light size for island layouts, kitchen island pendant size principles and guidelines for pendant lighting over kitchen sink spaces. You’ll find practical measurement formulas, visual proportion tips and inspiration from Philips Hue to help you create lighting that adapts beautifully to every moment.