21 January, 2026
Pendant lights do more than brighten a room — they influence balance, comfort and atmosphere. When sized correctly, they can make a kitchen island feel welcoming, highlight a sink area or become a sculptural focal point in a tall stairwell. But choosing the right pendant light size and height can feel overwhelming if you're not sure what measurements to follow.
This pendant light size guide breaks everything down using clear designer rules, with all the measurements you need. Our pendant light sizing tips also cover pendant light size for island layouts, kitchen island pendant size principles and guidelines for pendant lighting over kitchen sink spaces. You’ll find practical measurement formulas, visual proportion tips and inspiration from Philips Hue to help you create lighting that adapts beautifully to every moment.
How to size pendant lights
Designers often begin with three key considerations: height, spacing, and scale. Whether you’re placing pendants over a kitchen island, sink or in a stairwell, the fundamentals remain consistent.
Key rules:
Height: Hang pendants 30–36 in (76–91 cm) above the surface
Spacing: Leave 24–36 in (61–91 cm) between pendants
Ceiling adjustments: Add 3 in (7.5 cm) per additional foot (30 cm) above 8 ft (244 cm)
Scale: Choose a pendant diameter that fits the room or surface below
These measurements help maintain clear sightlines, even light distribution, and balanced proportions. Learn more about how to hang pendant lights.
Kitchen island pendant size and placement
If you are using pendant lights for your kitchen island lighting, choose your pendants based on the size of the island and the height of the ceiling. Hanging multiple, smaller pendant lighting fixtures in a row creates even light distribution and a cozy atmosphere. A kitchen island is one of the most popular places to hang pendants, and getting the proportions right has a big impact on the entire room.
What is the ideal height for island pendants?
For standard 8 ft (244 cm) ceilings, hang each pendant:
30–36 in (76–91 cm) above the countertop
For higher ceilings, increase by:
3 in (7.5 cm) for every additional foot (30 cm)
This height ensures clear views while creating focused, functional lighting.
Pendant sizing for your island
To choose the right size:
Small islands (4–5 ft / 122–152 cm): compact pendants
Medium islands (6–7 ft / 183–213 cm): mid-size pendants
Large islands (8–9 ft / 244–274 cm): mid-to-large pendants
Designer tip:
A simple formula is:
Pendant diameter ≈ island width ÷ 5
This provides comfortable visual balance.
How many pendants do you need for a long island?
5–6 ft (152–183 cm) island → 2 pendants
7–9 ft (213–274 cm) island → 2 or 3 pendants
10 ft+ (305 cm+) island → 3 pendants or a long linear fixture
How far apart should pendants be?
24–36 in (61–91 cm) center-to-center
12 in (30 cm) from island edge to first pendant
This spacing creates a smooth rhythm of light down the island surface.
Pendant lighting over the kitchen sink
When selecting a pendant light size to hang over your kitchen sink, keep the width of the sink and the height of the ceiling in mind. A medium-sized pendant light generally works well to deliver the right light intensity without being too visually dominant. Sink areas benefit from lighting that feels both practical and warm.
Ideal hanging height
- Hang the bottom of the pendant:
- 30–36 in (76–91 cm) above the sink rim or countertop.
Size
Smaller or mid-sized pendants are best to avoid overwhelming the area.
Light quality
Choose adjustable white lighting:
2700–3000 K for soft, warm ambience
3000–4000 K for clear task lighting
With Philips Hue, you can shift between warm and cool light instantly. The Philips Hue smart light system is packed with many more smart features. Set your kitchen lights to switch on and off by setting automations in the Hue app. Get a warm welcome first thing in the morning and have lights dim down low late at night. We quite often have our hands full as we enter and leave the kitchen. If you have a smart home assistant, why not use voice control? Give simple voice commands to dim, brighten, or switch pendant lights on and off. Perfect for when you have wet or food-covered hands!
Pendant size for stairwells and high ceilings
Pendant lights, especially when hung in multiples, can make a statement in a stairwell and provide ample lighting. Ensure the pendant lighting over your stairs is high enough for people to pass underneath without knocking into the light. Large, bright pendants are ideal for stairwells and create bold lighting that’s perfect for double-height spaces.
Recommended drop height
A pendant typically drops:
8–12 ft (244–366 cm) from the ceiling
This ensures the pendant occupies the visible vertical space.
Ideal fixture types
Oversized statement pendants
Multi-light clusters
Adjustable cable pendants
Tall linear pendants
Smart lighting can elevate the drama even further by adjusting brightness at different times of day.
Additional sizing considerations
Pendant diameter formulas
Two popular formulas:
Pendant diameter = island width ÷ 5
Total combined pendant widths = 60–70% of island length
Lumens for different pendant uses
Task areas: 300–600+ lumens
Ambient areas: 200–300 lumens
Decorative pendants: flexible, depending on atmosphere
Choosing shapes
Globe: even, soft light
Cone: focused task lighting
Drum: warm ambient light
Linear: modern, directional illumination
How Philips Hue helps elevate your pendant lighting
Philips Hue pendants and smart bulbs offer flexibility for every space. You can tune brightness, color temperature, or even create scenes that shift automatically throughout the day.
Highlights include:
Fine brightness control for task or ambient lighting
Warm-to-cool white and color options (depending on the model)
Dimming without rewiring
Automations that adapt light to your morning routine or evening atmosphere
Long cable options on selected pendants for high ceilings
Practical checklist before buying
Ceiling height (important for drop length)
Counter, sink or table width
Pendant diameter
Surface to pendant height (30–36 in / 76–91 cm)
Number of pendants & spacing
Type of light needed (task, ambient or decorative)
IP rating if used near water
Smart bulb compatibility
