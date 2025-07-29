*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Being pendant light
With its unique aluminum accents, the Being pendant light adds modern design as well as warm to cool white light to any space. Works as a standalone light or as part of your smart lighting system with the Hue Bridge (sold separately).
Current price is $249.99
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- LED integrated
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
aluminum
Material
Metal