Compare smart security cameras

Smart security cameras comparison guide

Whether it's with a video doorbell at your front door or a camera in your living room, Hue Secure lets you choose how to monitor your home in real time — so use this guide to see which camera is best for your space.

A Hue floodlight camera, wired 2K camera, 2K battery camera, and Hue Secure video doorbell camera in black.

40% off
Philips Hue Secure Flood Light Camera

End-to-end encryption
Floodlight turns on when motion is detected
Triggers light alarm
Wires in to home's electricity

$309.99

$185.99

40% off
Secure wired camera

End-to-end encryption
1080P HD video
Plugs in to outlet
Wall mount included

$129.99

$77.99

40% off
Secure wired camera with desktop stand

End-to-end encryption
1080P HD video
Plugs in to outlet
Stand included

$144.99

$86.99

40% off
Secure battery camera

End-to-end encryption
1080P HD video
Battery powered
Wall mount included

$159.99

$95.99

Secure desktop stand

Made for Secure wired cameras
Weighted for stability
Hides wires for a seamless look
Available in black or white

$49.99

Secure camera Low-volt cable 9.8ft | Philips Hue

Made for Secure cameras​
Connects to Low-volt system​
Extension cable
Length of 9.8ft

$29.99

Secure anti-drop cable

Compatible with all Secure cameras
Made of high grade materials
Makes unwanted removal more difficult
Recommended for cameras installed above 2 m

$14.99

Secure camera mount with ground spike

Made for Secure cameras
Easy to install outside
Place directly into solid ground
Designed to be used with Low-volt system

$39.99

Bridge

Supports 50 lights, 12 accessories
Enables Hue Sync
Unlocks light and security integration
Advanced encryption

$65.99

30% off
Secure contact sensor

Wireless installation
Automates your light
Long battery life
Mounts on doors and windows

$39.99

$27.99

40% off
Secure starter kit with camera

Up to 1055 lumens*
White and color light
Camera and sensors included
Bridge included

$349.99

$209.99

Temporarily out of stock

40% off
Secure wired camera

End-to-end encryption
1080P HD video
Plugs in to outlet
Wall mount included

$259.99

$155.99

A Hue Secure video doorbell in black.

Secure your doorstep with light

Introducing the Hue Secure video doorbell - get motion alerts, check who's there with live view, and trigger your Philips Hue lights to turn on or flash when someone is at the door.

Compare smart security cameras

Wired camera

Battery camera

Floodlight camera

Wired video doorbell

2K model available

1080p model available

Image aspect

16:09
16:09
16:09
1:1

Built-in light

Can be used outdoors

Installation mount

Desktop, wall, ceiling mount
Wall, ceiling mount
Wall mount
Wall mount

Power

Plugs in to outlet
Rechargeable battery
Wires in to electricity
Wires in to electricity

Live view

Night vision

Two-way talk

Sends motion-activated alerts

Works with Hue lights¹

View video history²

Monitor your home in real time

Monitor your home in real time

Get alerts sent straight to your mobile device. See what’s happening — as its happening — with a crisp, clear live view. Your Secure camera is home so that you don’t have to be.

A man monitors a live view of a backyard on his smartphone using the Hue app.

Complete control of home security and lighting in one app

The Hue app gives you complete control over your smart security and lighting. Manage Hue cameras, video doorbells, and sensors, receive instant notifications and trigger automations or alarms—right from your phone. Pair with smart lights to enhance security and customize your setup all in one app.

A man sits working at his laptop and monitors his front door via 2K camera.

Go hands-free with voice control

Works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple Home. Just ask to view your camera feed on a smart display-whether motion is detected or you simply want to check in.

Learn more about smart home security

Explore Philips Hue Secure

Explore the Security Center

Get support

Questions & answers about smart security cameras

How much do smart security cameras usually cost?

Do smart security cameras have audio?

How long do smart security cameras store footage?

Which smart security cameras work with voice control apps such as Alexa, Google Home, or Apple HomeKit?

What is the best smart security camera?

What is the best doorbell camera?

¹Requires a Philips Hue Bridge and at least one Philips Hue light (sold separately).

²Requires a Secure plan (sold separately).

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

