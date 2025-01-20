Support
Close up of front of Hue Secure anti-drop cable

Secure anti-drop cable

The Secure anti-drop cable lets you anchor your Secure camera in place to prevent it from falling and make unwanted removal more difficult. The anti-drop cable is recommended if the camera is being installed above 2 m.

$14.99

  • Buy now and pay later with Klarna
  • Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
  • Free Returns for 30 Days
  • 2 Year Warranty
Product highlights
  • Compatible with all Secure cameras
  • Made of high grade materials
  • Makes unwanted removal more difficult
  • Recommended for cameras installed above 2 m
View all product specs
Find your product manual

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay