Connect your Philips Hue smart lights to Apple HomeKit technology to get voice control with Siri and create the ultimate smart home experience.
Philips Hue and Apple Home
Make your smart home smarter
What can you do when you pair your Philips Hue bulbs and lights with Apple Home? A lot — and more.
Voice control
Switch your smart lights on or off, adjust the brightness, change their colors, or set the scene for movie night — you can do it all with simple voice commands. Just start with “Hey Siri!”
Create a smarter home
Your Apple TV, HomePod, or iPad works as a smart home hub, letting you trigger complex automations. Siri Shortcuts allow you to set your lights to turn on as you approach home and unlock your front door at the same time.
Get Apple Home
Visit Apple to explore the full range of HomeKit-enabled smart accessories, from lights and speakers to doorbells, and more.