*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Sale
Hue Wired video doorbell + indoor motion sensor + 2 contact sensors in black
Monitor who's at your door from anywhere, get sound and in-app alerts, interact using two-way talk with the Wired doorbell, motion sensor, and 2 contact sensors in black.
Current price is $287.07, original price is $318.97
- Buy now and pay later with Klarna
- Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
- Free Returns for 30 Days
- 2 Year Warranty
Product highlights
- Instant motion alerts
- Crisp 2K video stream
- Automate your lights
- Bridge Pro simple setup
- Control with app, voice, or accessories
In this bundle
1 x Hue Secure Wired Video Doorbell bundle
Don’t miss a person or a package with the Hue Doorbell and Chime bundle—get instant motion and visitor alerts, see it all in 2K with Starlight technology, and stay connected with two-way talk from anywhere. The doorbell triggers your Philips Hue lights and sends real-time notifications, while the Smart Chime delivers sound alerts. Everything works together seamlessly with Hue lights and accessories to elevate your home security, day and night. Requires 12-24Vac - min 10VA transformer (not inlcuded)Secure Wired Video Doorbell bundle
1 x Hue Motion sensor
Trigger your smart lights with movement. The battery-powered Hue motion sensor can be easily installed anywhere in your home.Motion sensor
1 x Hue Secure contact sensor
Get peace of mind both home or away with the Secure contact sensor! Place it on doors, windows, cabinets, safes, and more with the included adhesive backing — and a receive notification or even turn on the lights when the sensor is opened.Secure contact sensor
Specifications
Product information
Product information
Bundles you might like
Hue
Secure contact sensor
$69.99
Hue
Bridge Pro
$98.99
Hue
Secure smart chime
$59.99
Hue
Motion sensor
$48.99