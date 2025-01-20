*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Impress outdoor wall light
With an easy installation system that requires only two hands, you can wire this wall light outside your home for an impressive display of color. Set any shade of white or color light with a tap in the Hue app.
$159.99
Want to know when it’s back?
Sign up to receive an email when this product is back in stock. We’ll only send you this email once — check out our Privacy Policy for more details.
- Buy now and pay later with Klarna
- Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
- Free Returns for 30 Days
- 2 Year Warranty
Product highlights
- White and Color light
- Matte black finish
White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 80 inch
- 1 x 80 inch lightstrip
- 1 x power supply unit
- White and colored light
$129.99
White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 197 inch
- 1 x 197 inch lightstrip
- 1 x power supply unit
- White and colored light
$219.99
White and color ambiance
Lily Outdoor spot light
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Low Volt system - extension
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$99.99
White and color ambiance
Econic Outdoor pedestal
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Low Volt system - extension
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$159.99
White and color ambiance
Lily XL Outdoor spot light
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Low Volt system - extension
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$159.99
White and color ambiance
Lily Outdoor spot light
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Low Volt system - base unit
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$339.99
Hue
Philips Hue Secure Flood Light Camera
- End-to-end encryption
- 1080p HD video
- White and color light
- Wires in to home's electricity
$309.99
$185.99
White and color ambiance
Calla Large outdoor pedestal
- Low-volt
- Matte black finish
- 105 x 402 mm
- PSU sold separately
$169.99
White and color ambiance
Impress Outdoor Pedestal Lamp (Low-volt)
- Low-volt
- Matte black finish
- 400 x 100 mm
- PSU sold separately
$189.99
Requires a Philips Hue bridge
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the Bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app. Or control your Philips Hue lights with the Philips Hue dimmer indoor switch for on/off and dimming functionalities.
High-quality aluminium and tempered glass
The products are made specifically for outdoor use. We are using high-quality aluminium and tempered glass to ensure the best performance in the outdoor conditions. As well as smart use of materials to optimize radio frequency.
High light output
This Philips Hue light provides you with enough output to light up your garden comfortably. Use this Philips Hue light to help you light up your entrances, create more ambiance and bring your outdoors to the next level by setting the scene for your moment.
Control it your way
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the Bridge and start discovering the endless possibilities. Control your lights from your smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app, or add the indoor switches to your system to change your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms, and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue even works with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit and the Google Assistant to allow you to control your lights with your voice.
Unwind with warm to cool white light
Extend your evenings with Philips Hue outdoor lighting. Set the right ambiance on your patio, balcony or porch and relax. From the warm white light of a summer sun, to the ice cool daylight of winter: you can enjoy any shade of white light to fit your mood throughout the year.
Special light for special occasions
Family or friends coming over? Set your outdoor lights to match the occasion. Whether it's a cozy dinner on the balcony, a BBQ on the patio or party in the backyard, you can add a touch of magic to every get-together with Philips Hue. Create colorful scenes or slow-moving dynamic effects to enjoy these special moments to the fullest.
Beautify your backyard with outdoor lighting
Give your garden a chance to shine as bright as your home. Over 16 million colors and 50,000 shades of warm and cool white light allow you to decorate the outside just like the inside, whether you're illuminating a walkway or shining a spotlight on your favorite part of the patio.