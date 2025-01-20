*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Calla Outdoor bollard
Add this bollard light to your path lighting setup. An extension light, this bollard features an a LED with millions of colors of white and color light.
$129.99
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Bridge required
- Low-volt
- Matte black finish
- 104 x 252 mm
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 80 inch
- 1 x 80 inch lightstrip
- 1 x power supply unit
- White and colored light
$129.99
White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 197 inch
- 1 x 197 inch lightstrip
- 1 x power supply unit
- White and colored light
$219.99
White and color ambiance
Lily Outdoor spot light
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Low Volt system - extension
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$99.99
Hue
95W power supply Hue NAM
- Extension cable
- Power up to 95W
- Black
$89.99
White and color ambiance
Econic Outdoor pedestal
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Low Volt system - extension
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$159.99
White and color ambiance
Lily XL Outdoor spot light
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Low Volt system - extension
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$159.99
White and color ambiance
Econic Outdoor Wall Light
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Mains powered
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$169.99
White and color ambiance
Amarant linear outdoor light
- LED integrated
- White and colored light
- Low Volt system - extension
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$179.99
White and color ambiance
Lily Outdoor spot light
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Low Volt system - base unit
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$339.99
Hue
Outdoor 40W power supply
- Power Supply LowVolt system
- Power up to 40W
- Black
$59.99
White and color ambiance
Resonate Outdoor wall light
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Mains powered
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$159.99
White
PAR38 - E26 smart bulb - (2-pack)
- Bright white light
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
- Weatherproof
$69.99
Unwind with warm to cool white light
Extend your evenings with Philips Hue outdoor lighting. Set the right ambiance on your patio, balcony or porch and relax. From the warm white light of a summer sun, to the ice cool daylight of winter: you can enjoy any shade of white light to fit your mood throughout the year.
Easy to install and extend
Brighten up dark paths, create highlights in your landscaping, or create a unique ambiance on the patio. You can do it yourself, using Hue spots or bollards. The products are based on low voltage, safe to use and easy to install. No more complexity to get lighting outdoors: go create and extend as you like.
Set your lights to welcome you home
Experience the comfort of your lights turning on automatically when you arrive and turning off when you leave. Unpack your car, enter your house, all with the comfort of the right light. Just set the Hue app to Home or Away mode to switch on all your lights, or let geolocation do it for you, all without touching a button. It's as easy as that.
Set timers for your convenience
Enjoy longer evenings outside, finish yard work or just bring the garbage outside after sunset. Have your Philips Hue lights turn on automatically by setting schedules or use sunset /sunrise routine. And of course, you can also turn off or dim your lights this way. You'll never again have to worry whether you've left any lights on.
Control it your way
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the Bridge and start discovering the endless possibilities. Control your lights from your smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app, or add the indoor switches to your system to change your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms, and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue even works with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit and the Google Assistant to allow you to control your lights with your voice.
Paint your outdoors with 16 million colors
With Philips Hue outdoor lighting there's no limit to the magic you can add. Play with 16 million colors and all shades of white light to create the effect you want. Highlight objects, trees or pathways to make your space stand out. Use the Hue app to save your favorite light settings and recall them whenever you want with the tap of a finger.
Special light for special occasions
Family or friends coming over? Set your outdoor lights to match the occasion. Whether it's a cozy dinner on the balcony, a BBQ on the patio or party in the backyard, you can add a touch of magic to every get-together with Philips Hue. Create colorful scenes or slow-moving dynamic effects to enjoy these special moments to the fullest.
High-quality aluminum and superior synthetics
Constructed with high-quality aluminum and strong synthetic materials, Philips Hue outdoor smart lighting fixtures can withstand any weather conditions.