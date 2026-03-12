Perifo straight wall base kit (1 spot)

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Close up of front of Perifo straight wall base kit (1 spot)
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About the Perifo straight wall base kit (1 spot)

This wall track lighting kit in black includes one cylinder spotlight, a 39.4 inch rail, and a PSU with a plug for a wall outlet.

  • 1 spot, 490 lm @2700k
  • Takes up 5.3 wattage from power supply unit
  • 39.5 inch
  • Designed for walls
  • Includes everything you need

Frequently bought together

Perifo rail 39.4 inch

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Perifo rail 39.4 inch

39.4 inch
Fits up to 5 spots/pendants
Fits up to 1 compact light tube

$76.99

Perifo straight connector

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Perifo straight connector

Connects two rails
Create straight section
Create straight section

$21.99

Perifo rail 59.1 inch

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Perifo rail 59.1 inch

59.1 inch
Fits up to 8 spots/pendants
Fits up to 1 large light tube or light bar
0

$98.99

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Up to 510 lumens
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Perifo straight wall base kit (1 spot)

Perifo straight wall base kit (1 spot)

39.5 inch
Designed for walls
Includes everything you need

$318.97

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Perifo L-shaped wall base kit (2 spots)

Perifo L-shaped wall base kit (2 spots)

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Designed for walls
Includes everything you need

$659.92

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Perifo straight wall base kit (1 light tube compact)

Perifo straight wall base kit (1 light tube compact)

39.5 inch
Designed for walls
Includes everything you need

$406.97

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Perifo straight ceiling base kit (3 spots)

Perifo straight ceiling base kit (3 spots)

126.6 inch
Designed for ceilings
Includes everything you need

$703.94

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Perifo L-shaped wall base kit (2 spots)

Perifo L-shaped wall base kit (2 spots)

80 inch x 40.6 inch
Designed for walls
Includes everything you need

$659.92

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Perifo straight ceiling base kit (3 spots)

Perifo straight ceiling base kit (3 spots)

126.8 inch
Designed for ceilings
Includes everything you need

$725.93

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Perifo straight wall base kit (1 spot, 1 light tube compact)

Perifo straight wall base kit (1 spot, 1 light tube compact)

59.2 inch
Designed for walls
Includes everything you need

$560.96

Exclusive
Perifo straight ceiling base kit (2 spots)

Perifo straight ceiling base kit (2 spots)

47.8 inch
Designed for ceilings
Includes everything you need

$483.95

Exclusive
Perifo L-shaped ceiling base kit (4 spots)

Perifo L-shaped ceiling base kit (4 spots)

88.3 inch x 80 inch
Designed for ceilings
Includes everything you need

$1000.89

Exclusive
Perifo L-shaped wall base kit (2 spots)

Perifo L-shaped wall base kit (2 spots)

80 inch x 40.6 inch
Designed for walls
Includes everything you need

$659.92

Exclusive
Perifo straight wall base kit (1 light tube large)

Perifo straight wall base kit (1 light tube large)

78.9 inch
Designed for walls
Includes everything you need

$615.95

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