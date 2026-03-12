Perifo straight wall base kit (1 spot)
Current price is $318.97
Current price is $318.97
Exclusive
In stock
- Buy now and pay later with Klarna
- Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
- Free Returns for 30 Days
- 2 Year Warranty
About the Perifo straight wall base kit (1 spot)
This wall track lighting kit in black includes one cylinder spotlight, a 39.4 inch rail, and a PSU with a plug for a wall outlet.
- 1 spot, 490 lm @2700k
- Takes up 5.3 wattage from power supply unit
- 39.5 inch
- Designed for walls
- Includes everything you need
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8719514874169
Product information
- Hue Perifo wall 90 W 1-point power supply unit with plug
- 1
- Hue Perifo rail 39.4 inch
- 1
- Hue White and color ambiance Perifo cylinder spotlight
- 1
Frequently bought together
39.4 inch
Fits up to 5 spots/pendants
Fits up to 1 compact light tube
$76.99
Connects two rails
Create straight section
Create straight section
$21.99
59.1 inch
Fits up to 8 spots/pendants
Fits up to 1 large light tube or light bar
0
$98.99
Exclusive
Hue White and color ambiance
Perifo cylinder spotlight
5.3 watts
7 inch on rail
Up to 510 lumens
Rotates 350 degrees
$131.99
Exclusive
39.5 inch
Designed for walls
Includes everything you need
$318.97
Exclusive
80 inch x 40.6 inch
Designed for walls
Includes everything you need
$659.92
Exclusive
39.5 inch
Designed for walls
Includes everything you need
$406.97
Exclusive
126.6 inch
Designed for ceilings
Includes everything you need
$703.94
Exclusive
80 inch x 40.6 inch
Designed for walls
Includes everything you need
$659.92
Exclusive
126.8 inch
Designed for ceilings
Includes everything you need
$725.93
Exclusive
59.2 inch
Designed for walls
Includes everything you need
$560.96
Exclusive
47.8 inch
Designed for ceilings
Includes everything you need
$483.95
Exclusive
88.3 inch x 80 inch
Designed for ceilings
Includes everything you need
$1000.89
Exclusive
80 inch x 40.6 inch
Designed for walls
Includes everything you need
$659.92
Exclusive
78.9 inch
Designed for walls
Includes everything you need
$615.95