*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Inara Outdoor wall light
Offering a traditional style with all the capabilities of the smart lighting system, this Inara wall light features the vintage-inspired Filament bulb. Add instant beauty to your outdoor space with a dimmable glow of warm white light.
$99.99
Product highlights
- White
- Bridge required
- Includes E26 LED bulb
- Soft white light vintage bulb
- Mains powered
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Vintage Design meets modern capabilities
The vintage look of the Filament bulb, paired with the classic design of the fixture, make this a perfect accent piece. And with wireless dimming, you can set the mood instantly by dimming down low.
Set timers for your convenience
Enjoy longer evenings outside, finish yard work or just bring the garbage outside after sunset. Have your Philips Hue lights turn on automatically by setting schedules or use sunset /sunrise routine. And of course, you can also turn off or dim your lights this way. You╞ll never again have to worry whether you've left any lights on.
Requires a Philips Hue bridge
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the Bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app. Or control your Philips Hue lights with the Philips Hue dimmer indoor switch for on/off and dimming functionalities.
Weather-proof (IP44)
This Philips Hue outdoor fixture is specially designed for use in outdoor environments and has undergone rigorous tests to ensure its performance. The IP level is described by two figures: the first one refers to the protection level against dust, the second against water. This lamp is designed with IP44: it is protected against water splashed from any direction. This product is most common and ideal for general outdoor use.
High-quality aluminum and superior synthetics
The products are made specifically for outdoor use. We are using the highest quality materials to ensure the best performance in the outdoor conditions as well as smart use of materials to optimize radio frequency.
Make it look like you're home with smart lights
Use the Philips Hue app to schedule light routines whenever you're away. Your smart lights will turn on at the times you've selected ∙ and sometimes a few minutes before or after ∙ to truly mimic your presence in the house.