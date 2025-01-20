Its unique LED design distributes and reflects light across the entire panel, giving you an even wash of dimmable, richly colored light.
- Front and backlight
- Control each light individually
- Frameless design
Datura Ceiling Light
“Wow” is the only way to describe Datura. Two color-capable light sources — which can be controlled separately — combine to create colorful, unique light effects.
Shape
$399.99
Want to know when it’s back?
Sign up to receive an email when this product is back in stock. We’ll only send you this email once — check out our Privacy Policy for more details.
- Buy now and pay later with Klarna
- Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
- Free Returns for 30 Days
- 2 Year Warranty
Product highlights
- Diffused backlight
- Powerful front light
- Aluminum profile
- White
- Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
White and color ambiance
Go portable accent light
$89.99
White and color ambiance
Signe gradient floor lamp
$329.99
$230.99
Hue
Bridge
$59.99
White and color ambiance
Infuse medium ceiling lamp
$249.99
Ultimate light uniformity
Easy to install
Datura’s handy mounting bracket holds the panel for you, so you have your hands free to connect it to electricity. Ready to go? Just click the panel into place.
Full color harmony
Because all Hue lights are calibrated for color consistency, you’ll always get a harmonious look across all the lights in your space.
Control your way
Use the Hue app, your voice, or a smart accessory to turn lights on and off, dim and brighten, change color, and more.
One fixture. Limitless looks.
A bold backlight, a diffused downlight, and the ability to set each to any color you want.
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.