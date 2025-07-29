*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
PAR38 - E26 smart bulb - (2-pack)
Enhance your feeling of security with the brilliant white light of two outdoor flood light bulbs. Connect to the Hue Bridge and use the Hue app to create a 'Welcome home' scene or program a routine to ward off intruders.
Current price is $54.99
Product highlights
- White
- Bridge required
- 2 x PAR38 bulb
- Bright white light
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
- Weatherproof
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
123x135