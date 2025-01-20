Discover the widest range of shapes, sizes, and styles. Offering instant, out-of-the-box dimming and a rich quality of light, these smart bulbs let you light your home your way.
- Works in every home
- Dimmable out of the box
- Easy to install yourself
PAR38 - E26 smart bulb
Get brilliant white and color light for your outdoor spaces. Illuminate your front porch, patio, and walkways in any color you like with this outdoor PAR38 smart bulb.
- Buy now and pay later with Klarna
- Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
- Free Returns for 30 Days
- 2 Year Warranty
Product highlights
- White and color light
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
- Weatherproof
White and color ambiance
Starter kit: 2 E26 smart bulbs (60 W)
- Up to 806 lumens*
- White and colored light
- Hue Bridge included
White and color ambiance
Starter kit: 2 E26 smart bulbs (60 W) + dimmer switch
- Up to 800 lumens*
- White and colored light
- Hue Bridge included
- Smart switch included
White and color ambiance
Starter kit: 4 E26 smart bulbs (75 W)
- Up to 1100 lumens*
- White and colored light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Hue Bridge included
White ambiance
Starter kit: 4 E26 smart bulbs (75 W)
- Up to 1100 lumens*
- Warm-to-cool white light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Hue Bridge included
White
Starter kit: 2 E26 smart bulbs (75 W)
- Up to 1100 lumens*
- Soft white light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Hue Bridge included
Meet the award-winning range of smart LED bulbs
Compare the Philips Hue color ranges
Use soft dimmable white for functional spaces or warm-to-cool light to enhance those everyday moments. Need more? Get the ultimate in lighting with millions of colors of rich, powerful light.
Soft white
The White range provides a soft warm white light with instant wireless dimming.
Warm-to-cool white
The White ambiance range offers 50,000 shades of warm white light and cool daylight as well as instant wireless dimming.
Millions of colors
The White and color ambiance range offers both warm-to-cool white and millions of colors of light — and yes, it instantly dims, too!
Manage your setup with the app
Turn lights on and off, dim and brighten the room, set scenes, and more — all in the Philips Hue app.
Go hands free with voice
Simple voice commands allow you to control your bulbs with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri.
Control your way
Use the Philips Hue app, your voice, or smart accessories to control your setup.
Use smart accessories
Philips Hue bulbs work seamlessly with smart accessories such as the Hue dimmer switch or the Hue smart button.
Suitable for any home
All of our smart LED bulbs feature standard base sizes and types, meaning they fit into almost any light fixture.
Works out of the box
It's as simple as screwing in a light bulb — literally. Once in your fixture, our smart LED bulbs can dim, brighten, and set the mood instantly.
Where to put smart bulbs
Questions & answers
What are the differences between White, White ambiance, and White and color ambiance Philips Hue bulbs?
Do Philips Hue bulbs work with normal lamps and fixtures?
What is the range of a Hue Bridge-controlled Philips Hue setup?
What is the range of a Bluetooth-controlled Philips Hue setup?
How do I know if I can use a spotlight with my transformer?
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.