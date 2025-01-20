*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Lucca Outdoor wall light
Illuminate your porch and patios with colorful light. The Lucca wall lantern, with its round shape and black bands, offers a wide distribution of light that covers your outdoor spaces in brilliant color.
$99.99
- Buy now and pay later with Klarna
- Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
- Free Returns for 30 Days
- 2 Year Warranty
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Bridge required
- Includes E26 LED bulb
- White and color light
- Mains powered
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
White and color ambiance
Appear Outdoor wall light
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Mains powered
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$159.99
White and color ambiance
Econic Outdoor Wall Light
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Mains powered
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$169.99
White and color ambiance
Econic Outdoor Wall Light
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Mains powered
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$169.99
White and color ambiance
Resonate Outdoor wall light
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Mains powered
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$159.99
White and color ambiance
Dymera indoor and outdoor wall light
- White and color light
- Control each light individually
- Control with app or voice
- Add Bridge to unlock more
$219.99
Beautify your backyard with outdoor lighting
Give your garden a chance to shine as bright as your home. Over 16 million colors and 50,000 shades of warm and cool white light allow you to decorate the outside just like the inside, whether you're illuminating a walkway or shining a spotlight on your favorite part of the patio.
Make it look like you're home with smart lights
Use the Philips Hue app to schedule light routines whenever you're away. Your smart lights will turn on at the times you've selected ∙ and sometimes a few minutes before or after ∙ to truly mimic your presence in the house.
Unwind with warm to cool white light
Extend your evenings with Philips Hue outdoor lighting. Set the right ambiance on your patio, balcony or porch and relax. From the warm white light of a summer sun, to the ice cool daylight of winter: you can enjoy any shade of white light to fit your mood throughout the year.
Decorate for the holidays with light
Holiday cheer starts here — with smart light! Use your Philips Hue lights to transform your home into a festive experience: bright reds and greens for Christmas, subtle pastels for spring, or even an eerie purple glow to create the most haunted house on the block on Halloween.
Set your lights to welcome you home
Experience the comfort of your lights turning on automatically when you arrive and turning off when you leave. Unpack your car, enter your house, all with the comfort of the right light. Just set the Hue app to Home or Away mode to switch on all your lights, or let geolocation do it for you, all without touching a button. It's as easy as that.
High-quality aluminum and superior synthetics
The products are made specifically for outdoor use. We are using the highest quality materials to ensure the best performance in the outdoor conditions as well as smart use of materials to optimize radio frequency.
Weatherproof outdoor light fixture
The smart light fixture is designed especially for outdoor use and has undergone rigorous tests to ensure that it can withstand all weather. It is UL Wet Location rated, meaning that it will hold up against even the worst rainstorms.
Requires a Philips Hue bridge
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the Bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app. Or control your Philips Hue lights with the Philips Hue dimmer indoor switch for on/off and dimming functionalities.