Lily XL Outdoor spot light
Get the style of the Lily spot with a larger, more powerful light, still in a low-voltage fixture. Use the removable hood for a directional light effect, whether using white light or one of 16 million colors. Power supply unit not included.
Size
Pack
$159.99
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Bridge required
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Low Volt system - extension
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
White and color ambiance
Meet the spotlight squad
Personalize with the Hue app
Use the Hue app to personalize your experience: adjust color, dim lights down low, create your own custom light scenes, and more.
Go hands-free with voice
Give voice commands to Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri and let them control your outdoor lights.
Control your way
Use a Hue app, your voice, or smart accessories to control your outdoor smart lighting setup.
Turn on the lights with movement
Add the Hue outdoor sensor to get hands-free control — just walk by to trigger your outdoor (or indoor!) lights.
Simple to install
With our LowVolt technology, you can plug your outdoor lights into the included low-voltage adapter — no complicated wiring required.
Versatile mounting options
Use Lily spot lights however you like: mount high up on a post for downlighting, nestle into the flower bed to highlight a garden, or shine light up through the branches of a tree for a unique look.
Easy to extend
Add more Lily spot lights to your setup with an easy-to-use T-connector, one of the features of the LowVolt system.
Where to use a Lily spot light
Questions & answers
What is the difference between the Lily and the Lily XL?
What do I need to use a Lily or Lily XL spotlight?
Are the Lily and Lily XL designed for outdoor use?
Is a power supply unit included with a Lily or Lily XL spotlight?
Are Lily and Lily XL part of the LowVolt range of products?
How do I use my Lily or Lily XL spotlights in my yard?
Can I adjust the position of my Lily?
Is the Lily designed to work all year round?
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.