En guide til at vælge den rigtige pære

Alle fatninger er mærket med en kode bestående af bogstaver og tal. Før du køber en ny pære, skal du se på din eksisterende pære i lampen for at sikre, at du køber den rigtige størrelse og type pære til dit specifikke behov.

Det første bogstav i koden informerer dig om pærens fatning eller sokkel - for eksempel en Edison-skruefatning.

Tallene (i millimeter) fortæller dig fatningens diameter eller afstanden mellem stifterne - for eksempel E27 eller GU10

Tip: Det er vigtigt at bemærke, om din lampe har en skrue- eller stift fatning, da disse ikke kan erstatte hinanden.

This is one of the most common bases for 'Type A light bulbs' in the U.K. A bayonet fitting bulb has 2 pins that stick out of the side, and has a base diameter of 22 mm.

If you have bayonet light fittings and want smart bulbs that can change colour temperature, then the B22 bulb from Philips Hue is a good option. This bulb gives you both warm white and coloured light, is dimmable, and can be controlled with the Hue app or voice-activated platforms. This bulb is equivalent to 60W; they’re predicted to last 25,000 hours and guaranteed for two years. The lumen output is 806lm @4,000 K. The same bulb is also available in plain white.