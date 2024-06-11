Support
En guide til at vælge den rigtige pære

En guide til at vælge den rigtige pære

28. februar 2024

Uanset hvad dit belysningsbehov er, findes der en pære til det. Det første store valg du skal træffe, når du skal vælge en pære, er, om du skal vælge en intelligent pære eller en traditionel pære. Intelligente pærer tilbyder en lang række fordele, som traditionel pærer ikke kan tilbyde. Find ud af alle fordelene ved intelligente pærer i denne artikel. 

Fordele ved intelligente pærer

  • Der er en lang række apps, der gør, at al din belysning kan tilpasses.
  • Du kan tænde alle eller bestemte lamper i dit hus med ét enkelt klik.
  • Lysets farve og temperatur i hvert rum kan ændres så ofte, du ønsker.
  • Du kan indstille rutiner til at have bestemte typer belysning på forskellige tidspunkter.
  • Lyset kan fjernstyres eller indstilles med en timer, så dit hjem ser beboet ud, selv når du er væk fra hjemmet.
  • Du kan forbinde dit TV med dit lys, så lyset spredes over dine vægge i realtid.
  • Lyset kan stemmeaktiveres med Amazon Alexa, Google eller Apple.

Med intelligente pærer er wattforbrug ikke længere en vigtig målestok, men i stedet måles lysstyrken i lumen. Alle intelligente pærer har en label på æsken, der angiver pærens lumen, farve, levetid og energiforbrug - så du kan sammenligne pærer og finde den rigtige for dig.
Udforsk intelligente LED-pærer fra Philips Hue.

Hvordan vælger man den rigtige pære?  

Alle fatninger er mærket med en kode bestående af bogstaver og tal. Før du køber en ny pære, skal du se på din eksisterende pære i lampen for at sikre, at du køber den rigtige størrelse og type pære til dit specifikke behov.
Det første bogstav i koden informerer dig om pærens fatning eller sokkel - for eksempel en Edison-skruefatning.
Tallene (i millimeter) fortæller dig fatningens diameter eller afstanden mellem stifterne - for eksempel E27 eller GU10

Tip: Det er vigtigt at bemærke, om din lampe har en skrue- eller stift fatning, da disse ikke kan erstatte hinanden.

This is one of the most common bases for 'Type A light bulbs' in the U.K. A bayonet fitting bulb has 2 pins that stick out of the side, and has a base diameter of 22 mm.

If you have bayonet light fittings and want smart bulbs that can change colour temperature, then the B22 bulb from Philips Hue is a good option. This bulb gives you both warm white and coloured light, is dimmable, and can be controlled with the Hue app or voice-activated platforms. This bulb is equivalent to 60W; they’re predicted to last 25,000 hours and guaranteed for two years. The lumen output is 806lm @4,000 K. The same bulb is also available in plain white.

LED B22 bulb

If you have bayonet light fittings and want smart bulbs that can change colour temperature, then the B22 bulb from Philips Hue is a good option. This bulb gives you both warm white and coloured light, is dimmable, and can be controlled with the Hue app or voice-activated platforms. This bulb is equivalent to 60W; they’re predicted to last 25,000 hours and guaranteed for two years. The lumen output is 806lm @4,000 K. The same bulb is also available in plain white.

E27 pære med Edison-skruefatning

Denne fatning er den mest almindelige i Danmark. De er nemme at skrue på plads i en lampen. 

LED E27 pære

Philips Hue E27-pærer varierer i specifikation. Med en White pære kan du dæmpe lyset, med en White ambiance pære får du varmt til køligt hvid lys, og med en White og color ambiance pære kan du skifte mellem 16.000 farver. White and color ambiance pærer er sjovere i forhold til deres farveudvalg.

E14 Kertepære med Edison-skruefatning 

Disse pærer har en mindre fatning end en E27-pære, og har en anden form. Hvis dine lamper skal bruge en kerte pære, er E14 det rigtige valg for dig. Nogle væglamper, bordlamper og lamper i lysekronestil bruger denne type pære. 

Person, der sætter en E14-pære i en lampe

Philips Hue kerte pærer kan dæmpes og kan styres med en Hue Bridge eller med din stemme.

GU10 spots

GU10 spots/pærer har to små stifter under sig og bruges ofte til indbygningsspots i køkkener og badeværelser, da de sætter sig ind i loftet, og flugter med loftet. 

LED GU10 pære

Philips Hue sælger disse pærer i en enkelt eller en dobbelt pakke. Du kan vælge dem, der giver varmt til køligt hvidt lys eller gå efter det hvide og farvede udvalg. De er dæmpbare og kan styres med Hue-broen eller stemmeaktivering.

Se hele udvalget af Philips Hue GU10-pærer.

Uanset hvad du har brug for, og hvilket rum du end befinder dig i, så husk omhyggeligt at tjekke størrelsen og stilen på det armatur, du arbejder med. Ved at tjekke grundigt, vil du ikke lide skuffelsen og besværet ved at købe den forkerte størrelse.

Tilbage til alle artikler
  • Paypal
  • Betal med Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay