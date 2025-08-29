Philips Hue lightstrips er førende løsning inden for LED-strips. Lys op i ethvert rum. Skab en hvilken som helst stemning. Det er simpelthen genialt.
Lightstrip Plus base 2 m
Current price is {currentPrice}
Ambiance gradient lightstrip 2 m
Current price is {currentPrice}
Lightstrip Plus forlænger 1 m
Current price is {currentPrice}
Ambiance gradient lightstrip forlænger 1 m
Current price is {currentPrice}
Play gradient lightstrip 65 tommer
Current price is {currentPrice}
Play gradient lightstrip 55 tommer
Current price is {currentPrice}
Lightstrips
Play gradient lightstrip til PC
Current price is 677,40 kr., original price is 1.129,00 kr.
Lightstrips
Solo lightstrip
Current price is {currentPrice}
Lightstrips
Solo lightstrip
Current price is 317,40 kr., original price is 529,00 kr.
Play gradient lightstrip 75 tommer
Current price is {currentPrice}
Bundle: Ambiance gradient lightstrip + forlænger
Bundle price is 1.519,20 kr., price of the products in this bundle sold separately is 1.688,00 kr.
Lightstrips
Solo lightstrip
Current price is {currentPrice}
Guide til LED-strips
Hvordan installerer og opsætter man LED-strips?
Hvor placerer man LED strips?
Kan man klippe de intelligente lightstrips over?
Hvordan installerer man intelligente LED-strips på loftet?
Hvad er RGBWW og RGBICWW intelligente LED-strips?
Hvor lyse er LED-strips?
Er LED strips sikre?
LED-strips til ethvert rum
Brug for reservedele til dit Philips Hue produkt?
Mister du et strømkabel under en flytning? Har du brug for nye beslag til din Play gradient lightstrip? Find de reservedele, du har brug for, for at forlænge levetiden på dine Philips Hue produkter.
*Når en pære viser "Op til" et vist antal lumen i dens specifikationer, er det pærens maksimale lysudbytte, der vises. Det viser, hvor kraftigt pæren kan lyse ved 2700 K (hvide pærer) eller 4000 K (White Ambiance- eller Hue White and Color Ambiance-pærer). Få mere at vide om lysstyrke.