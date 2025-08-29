Support
Intelligente LED-strips

Philips Hue lightstrips er førende løsning inden for LED-strips. Lys op i ethvert rum. Skab en hvilken som helst stemning. Det er simpelthen genialt.

39 produkter
Farvet lys

Farvet lys

(7)

Gradient

Gradient

(12)

Flash sale -25%
Nærbillede af forsiden af Lightstrip Plus base 2 m

White and color ambiance

Lightstrip Plus base 2 m
Strømforsyning medfølger
Kan styres via Bluetooth
Styr med app eller stemme*
Tilføj en Hue Bridge for at få alle funktioner
Flash sale -25%
Nærbillede af forsiden af Ambiance gradient lightstrip 2 m

White and color ambiance

Ambiance gradient lightstrip 2 m
Integreret LED
Bluetooth-styring via app
Styr med app eller stemme*
Tilføj en Hue Bridge for at få alle funktioner

Lær dine LED strips at kende

Sammenlign alle mulighederne for inde og ude.

Lær mere
Flash sale -25%
Nærbillede af forsiden af Lightstrip Plus forlænger 1 m

White and color ambiance

Lightstrip Plus forlænger 1 m
Integreret LED
Kan styres via Bluetooth
Styr med app eller stemme*
Tilføj en Hue Bridge for at få alle funktioner
Flash sale -25%
Nærbillede af forsiden af Ambiance gradient lightstrip forlænger 1 m

White and color ambiance

Ambiance gradient lightstrip forlænger 1 m
Integreret LED
Kræver en gradient lightstrip 2 m
Styr med app eller stemme*
Tilføj en Hue Bridge for at få alle funktioner
Flash sale -25%
Nærbillede af forsiden af Play gradient lightstrip 65 tommer

White and color ambiance

Play gradient lightstrip 65 tommer
Passer til 65" - 70" TV
Strømforsyning og beslag medfølger
Blander hvidt og farvet lys
Kræver en Hue Bridge og en Hue Sync box
Flash sale -25%
Nærbillede af forsiden af Play gradient lightstrip 55 tommer

White and color ambiance

Play gradient lightstrip 55 tommer
Passer til 55" - 60" TV
Strømforsyning og beslag medfølger
Blander hvidt og farvet lys
Kræver en Hue Bridge og en Hue Sync box
Spar op til 40%
Nærbillede af forsiden af Play gradient lightstrip til PC

Lightstrips

Play gradient lightstrip til PC
Passer til 24-27" PC-skærme
Strømforsyning og beslag medfølger
Blander hvidt og farvet lys
Kræver en Hue Bridge
Flash sale -25%
Nærbillede af forsiden af Solo lightstrip

Lightstrips

Solo lightstrip
Kan bøjes og afkortes, men ikke forlænges
Styr med vores prisvindende app
RGBWW LED'er og op til 1700 lumen
5 meter
Spar op til 40%
Nærbillede af forsiden af Solo lightstrip

Lightstrips

Solo lightstrip
Kan bøjes og afkortes, men ikke forlænges
Styr med vores prisvindende app
RGBWW LED'er og op til 1700 lumen
3 meter
Flash sale -25%
Nærbillede af forsiden af Play gradient lightstrip 75 tommer

White and color ambiance

Play gradient lightstrip 75 tommer
Lavet til 75" og større tv'er
Strømforsyning og beslag medfølger
Blander hvidt og farvet lys
Kræver en Hue Bridge og en Hue Sync box
-10%
Nærbillede af forsiden af Bundle: Ambiance gradient lightstrip + forlænger

Bundle: Ambiance gradient lightstrip + forlænger
Lyser i flere farver på én gang
Strømforsyning medfølger
Styr med Bluetooth eller Bridge
2 meter lightstrip + 1 meter forlænger
Flash sale -25%
Nærbillede af forsiden af Solo lightstrip

Lightstrips

Solo lightstrip
Kan bøjes og afkortes, men ikke forlænges
Styr med vores prisvindende app
RGBWW LED'er og op til 1700 lumen
10 meter
Guide til LED-strips

Hvordan installerer og opsætter man LED-strips?

Hvor placerer man LED strips?

Kan man klippe de intelligente lightstrips over?

Hvordan installerer man intelligente LED-strips på loftet?

Hvad er RGBWW og RGBICWW intelligente LED-strips?

Hvor lyse er LED-strips?

Er LED strips sikre?

LED-strips til ethvert rum

anvend intelligente lightstrips

Sådan bruger du LED-strips

Få tips til brug af indendørs og udendørs lightstrips, såsom at beklæde din terrasse eller loftet i stuen.
LED-strips til soveværelset

LED-strips til soveværelset

Intelligente LED-strips kan bruges til at tilføje diskrete, dekorative effekter til soveværelset eller til at bade et rum i farverigt lys.
LED-strips til stuen

LED-strips til stuen

Anbring intelligente LED-strips strategisk rundt om i stuen for at tilføje indirekte lys til enhver stemning.

Brug for reservedele til dit Philips Hue produkt?

Mister du et strømkabel under en flytning? Har du brug for nye beslag til din Play gradient lightstrip? Find de reservedele, du har brug for, for at forlænge levetiden på dine Philips Hue produkter. 

Find en reservedel til mit produkt
Få garantioplysninger

*Når en pære viser "Op til" et vist antal lumen i dens specifikationer, er det pærens maksimale lysudbytte, der vises. Det viser, hvor kraftigt pæren kan lyse ved 2700 K (hvide pærer) eller 4000 K (White Ambiance- eller Hue White and Color Ambiance-pærer). Få mere at vide om lysstyrke

