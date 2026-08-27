Welcome to the must-have light and sound experience from two pioneers of smart home technology.
A shared vision for now and a commitment to innovate together into the future.
Philips Hue and Sonos
The synergy of light and sound
Welcome to the must-have light and sound experience from two pioneers of smart home technology.
Elevate every day seamlessly
Enjoy a home where your Hue smart lights and Sonos speakers work in perfect harmony to make life at home easier, more enjoyable and more inspirational!
Control Sonos speakers with Hue switches
Coming in autumn 2026
Control the music and audio on your Sonos speakers using the Hue Tap Dial Switch or any compatible Hue switch or button. Play, pause, skip tracks, select radio stations and adjust the volume from anywhere in your home.
Enjoy simple, reliable speaker control – even when your internet is down.
Bridge or Bridge Pro required.
Wake up with light and sound
Get the perfect start to your day, every day, with a wakeup automation that blends crisp, clear sound from Sonos with beautiful immersive light from Hue.
Bridge or Bridge Pro required.
*Voice control is currently only available in English and French.
Sonos voice control
Just give a simple command to your Sonos device to switch lights on and off, dim or brighten, change their colour, or select a light scene.
Bridge or Bridge Pro required.
Get Sonos
Explore the range of Sonos speakers and sounds systems to sync with your Hue smart lights.
Need help?
We're always happy to help! If you need more support in pairing Philips Hue and Sonos, check out more questions and answers or get in touch with us.