Light up your home for spring with big savings.
- Free delivery
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
Spring lighting deals up to 35% off
25% off Mix & Match: Buy any 2+ from this range and save 25%.
35% off Mix & Match: Buy any 2+ from this range and save 35%.
Make your home bloom with spring lighting this season!
Colourful spring lighting ideas
Lighting spring in your home is all about brighter spaces, softer tones and refreshing energy.
Blooming living rooms
Revive your living room with the warm hues and pastel colours of Gradient smart lights. Turn your space into a vibrant stage for quality time and core memories. It’s springtime – it’s showtime!
The energy of change
Fresh produce, fresh ideas. Brighten your kitchen with smart task lighting that energises cooking and creativity. Sync your lights with music and your voice assistant to turn everyday tasks into a good time (Philips Hue Bridge required).
Creative light scenes
Sprinkle some spring magic to every space with the Hue app's light scenes. Explore the softness of 'Blossom,' the forget-me-not blues of 'Memento', the pinks and yellows of 'Lily' and the warmth of 'Amber bloom'. Play around and find out!
All about our spring lighting deals
When is the spring lighting sale?
When is the spring lighting sale?
What products are included in the spring lighting sale?
What products are included in the spring lighting sale?
How can I stay up to date with Philips Hue deals and promotions?
How can I stay up to date with Philips Hue deals and promotions?
Terms and Conditions
- The promotion is valid until 23:59 on 25 October 2026.
- Add two (2) or more sale items from 25% Mix & match to your cart and get 25% off the total price of qualifying promotional products. Add two (2) or more sale items from 35% Mix & match to your cart and get 35% off the total price of qualifying promotional products.
- Discount is applied to the total of qualifying promotional products in the cart at checkout on https://www.philips-hue.com/en-au/products/promotions/spring-lighting-deals.
- Discount can be applied to a maximum of 25 products as part of this promotion.
- This promotion is subject to stock availability and any purchase is further subject to the Philips Hue Terms and Conditions of Sale.
- In the event of the return of part of an order, where eligible, the proportional discount value will be deducted from the refund amount.
- This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer or coupon code on www.philips-hue.com.
- Signify Australia reserves the right to cancel a promotion at any time or to amend these Terms and Conditions by republishing them.