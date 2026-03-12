Expand into the world of Hue home entertainment with the Play gradient strip light. This gradient TV strip light creates colorful wall-washing effects that seamlessly match the content of movies and shows, thanks to RGBWWIC technology. Enjoy a cinematic experience as bright scenes come alive with vibrant tones, while darker moments feel atmospheric thanks to its deep dimming capability. Chromasync brings precise color matching across multiple Hue lights. Sync your lights your way with the Hue Sync TV app, Hue screen sync, or HDMI sync box. When you're not syncing, use the strip light to create ambiance lighting for an enjoyable viewing experience. Easily install on the back of your TV by cutting to size and attaching with included brackets. Effortlessly control and customize with the award-winning Hue app.

Gradient wall-washing effects

RGBWWIC technology

Chromasync precision color matching

Suitable for TVs up to 85"

Sync device and Hue app required