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Philips Hue table lamp casting a warm glow on a side table beside a decorative plant.

Home Glow-Up Lighting Sale: 30% off

Save 30% when you buy two or more sale items.

82 products
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Akari Downlight

Akari Downlight

IP 44
LED integrated
Bluetooth control via app
Add Hue bridge to unlock more
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Akari Downlight Black

Akari Downlight Black

Tunable white and color light
Chromasync™ color matching
750 lumens
Water-resistant (IP44)
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 14 m

Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 14 m

14 m of string lights
20 lightguide bulbs
White and color gradient
Bright 50 lumen bulbs
Close up of front of Bridge Pro

Bridge Pro

Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
Enables Hue Sync, MotionAware™
Unlocks whole-home control
Advanced encryption with Zigbee Trust Center
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Flux ultra bright strip light 5m

Flux ultra bright strip light 5m

Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Ultra-bright, true white light
4800 lumen
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Syncs lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
HDMI 2.1 certified
Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Garnea Downlight

Garnea Downlight

Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Twilight sleep and wake-up light white

Twilight sleep and wake-up light white

ColorCast technology
Dual light source
One-touch sleep automation
Ultra-low dimming
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of GU10 - smart spotlight

GU10 - smart spotlight

White and color light
Up to 400 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of A67 - E27 smart bulb - 1600

A67 - E27 smart bulb - 1600

Up to 1600 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision color
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 75” and larger

Play gradient lightstrip 75” and larger

Made for 75” TVs and larger
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Enrave medium ceiling lamp

Enrave medium ceiling lamp

Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Includes dimmer switch
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Twilight sleep and wake-up light black

Twilight sleep and wake-up light black

ColorCast technology
Dual light source
One-touch sleep automation
Ultra-low dimming
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Motion sensor

Motion sensor

Wireless installation
Automates your lights
Adjusts light to time of day
Mounts anywhere
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Tap dial switch

Tap dial switch

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of A67 - B22 / BC smart bulb - 1600 lumens

A67 - B22 / BC smart bulb - 1600 lumens

Up to 1521 lumens*
Warm-to-cool white light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Infuse medium ceiling lamp

Infuse medium ceiling lamp

Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Neon outdoor strip light 5m

Neon outdoor strip light 5m

Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Bright, true white light
1100 lumen
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Go portable accent light

Go portable accent light

Integrated LED and battery
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of MR16 - smart spotlight

MR16 - smart spotlight

Warm-to-cool white light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Smart plug

Smart plug

Add any light to your Hue system
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Lightstrip Plus 2m - base kit with power supply

Lightstrip Plus 2m - base kit with power supply

Power supply unit included
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
1-24 of 82

All about the Home Lighting Sale

When is the Home Lighting Sale?

What products are included in these Home lighting deals?

How can I stay up to date with Philips Hue deals and promotions?

Terms and Conditions

  • This promotion is valid until 23:59 on 27 September 2026.
  • Add two or more sale items to your cart and get 30% off the total price of qualifying promotional products.
  • Discount is applied to the total of qualifying promotional products in the basket at checkout on https://www.philips-hue.com/en-au/products/promotions/lighting-home-sale-and-deals
  • Discount can be applied to a maximum of 25 products as part of this promotion.
  • This promotion is subject to stock availability, and any purchase is further subject to the Philips Hue Terms and Conditions of Sale.
  • In the event of the return of part of an order, where eligible, the proportional discount value will be deducted from the refund amount.
  • This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer or coupon code on www.philips-hue.com
  •  Signify Australia reserves the right to cancel a promotion at any time or to amend these Terms and Conditions by republishing them.

Smart lighting ideas for every room

From cosy living rooms and modern kitchens to immersive entertainment areas, explore lighting that helps you create the perfect atmosphere for every moment while saving on selected sale items.

A living room lit in soft spring shades of pink, purple and white light.

Create a cosy living room

Layer light for every occasion, from quiet evenings to entertaining friends. Smart lighting makes it easy to create the perfect atmosphere.
Contemporary kitchen illuminated with warm Philips Hue smart lighting, creating an inviting space for cooking and dining.

Bright ideas for your kitchen

Balance bright task lighting with warm ambience light to create a kitchen that's as practical as it is inviting.
Person watching TV in a living room with Philips Hue smart lights synchronised to the on-screen content for an immersive entertainment experience.

Transform home entertainment

Sync your lights with your TV or set the mood with immersive lighting designed for films, gaming and relaxing at home.
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