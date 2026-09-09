- This promotion is valid until 23:59 on 27 September 2026.
- Add two or more sale items to your cart and get 30% off the total price of qualifying promotional products.
- Discount is applied to the total of qualifying promotional products in the basket at checkout on https://www.philips-hue.com/en-au/products/promotions/lighting-home-sale-and-deals
- Discount can be applied to a maximum of 25 products as part of this promotion.
- This promotion is subject to stock availability, and any purchase is further subject to the Philips Hue Terms and Conditions of Sale.
- In the event of the return of part of an order, where eligible, the proportional discount value will be deducted from the refund amount.
- This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer or coupon code on www.philips-hue.com
- Signify Australia reserves the right to cancel a promotion at any time or to amend these Terms and Conditions by republishing them.
Akari Downlight
Current price is $104.95
Akari Downlight Black
Current price is $104.95
Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 14 m
Current price is $489.95
Bridge Pro
Current price is $249.95
Flux ultra bright strip light 5m
Current price is $299.95
Signe gradient floor lamp
Current price is $499.95
Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
Current price is $499.95
Garnea Downlight
Current price is $89.95
Twilight sleep and wake-up light white
Current price is $399.95
GU10 - smart spotlight
Current price is $104.95
A67 - E27 smart bulb - 1600
Current price is $124.95
Play gradient lightstrip 75” and larger
Current price is $574.95
Enrave medium ceiling lamp
Current price is $349.95
Twilight sleep and wake-up light black
Current price is $399.95
Motion sensor
Current price is $74.95
Tap dial switch
Current price is $84.95
A67 - B22 / BC smart bulb - 1600 lumens
Current price is $34.95, original price is $89.95
Infuse medium ceiling lamp
Current price is $399.95
Dimmer Switch (latest model)
Current price is $44.95
Neon outdoor strip light 5m
Current price is $414.95
Go portable accent light
Current price is $174.95
MR16 - smart spotlight
Current price is $64.95
Smart plug
Current price is $74.95
Lightstrip Plus 2m - base kit with power supply
Current price is $149.95
All about the Home Lighting Sale
When is the Home Lighting Sale?
When is the Home Lighting Sale?
What products are included in these Home lighting deals?
What products are included in these Home lighting deals?
How can I stay up to date with Philips Hue deals and promotions?
How can I stay up to date with Philips Hue deals and promotions?
Terms and Conditions
Smart lighting ideas for every room
From cosy living rooms and modern kitchens to immersive entertainment areas, explore lighting that helps you create the perfect atmosphere for every moment while saving on selected sale items.
Create a cosy living room
Layer light for every occasion, from quiet evenings to entertaining friends. Smart lighting makes it easy to create the perfect atmosphere.
Bright ideas for your kitchen
Balance bright task lighting with warm ambience light to create a kitchen that's as practical as it is inviting.
Transform home entertainment
Sync your lights with your TV or set the mood with immersive lighting designed for films, gaming and relaxing at home.