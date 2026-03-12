Philips Hue Play gradient strip light pro brackets

Close up of front of LIGHTSTRIPS Philips Hue Play gradient strip light pro brackets
Temporarily out of stock

About the Philips Hue Play gradient strip light pro brackets

Easily install or re-install your Play gradient strip light pro on the back of your TV with these specially-designed mounting brackets.

  • Self-adhesive TV strip light mount
  • Robust design
  • Black color
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay