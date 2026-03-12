Festavia icicle lights - 8.5 m, 250 LEDs (Excludes power supply unit)

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Close up of front of Outdoor luminaires Festavia icicle lights - 8.5 m, 250 LEDs (Excludes power supply unit)
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About the Festavia icicle lights - 8.5 m, 250 LEDs (Excludes power supply unit)

Let light cascade from above and transform your space with sparkling color. Designed for outdoor use, Festavia icicle lights hang in a row of delicate strands, ideal for adorning roofs, or balconies. Icicle lights are a perfect fit for the winter festive season, or everyday decoration. Their weather-resistant IP54 rating means you can leave them up all year round. Each strand shines in a vibrant gradient of multiple colors or warm-to-cool white light, letting you to personalize your spaces for any occasion. Unlock even more magic when you use Festavia with a Hue Bridge! For a truly immersive experience, sync your lights to music and watch them dance to every beat. Seamlessly integrated with the Hue ecosystem, Festavia shines in harmony with your Hue outdoor lights, with effortless control and customization via the Hue app and voice assistants. Connect to your existing low-voltage setup with a T-connector (sold separately), or create a new low-voltage system by adding a power supply unit (sold separately).

  • 8.5 m with 250 LEDs
  • White and color gradients
  • Music sync and dynamic effects
  • Low-volt power supply excluded
  • Outdoor use
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay