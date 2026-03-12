Philips Hue Scenova wall light rectangular
About the Philips Hue Scenova wall light rectangular
Bring the ambiance of Hue outside! Perfect for your patio, terrace, backyard, or front door, this outdoor wall light brings decorative omnidirectional light in tunable color or warm-to-cool white tones. Personalize every moment from dusk to dawn — set the mood for 'al fresco' dining or relaxing under the stars. Get extra peace of mind as night falls, set the light to true bright white light to see who's there or find your way. Chromasync ensures precise color matching across multiple Hue lights for a seamless ambiance. The light’s dual-layer diffuser delivers soft, uniform light by smoothing harsh LED dots and reducing glare, while adding UV resistance to prevent yellowing over time. Install this weather-resistant, IP-44-rated light on on walls or ceilings around the outside of your home to get light exactly where you need it. Enjoy effortless control — even while you're away from home, customization options, and automations with the Hue app and voice assistants.
- Tunable white and color light
- Weather-resistant (IP44)
- Powershield anti-stain coating
- Wall or ceiling installation
- App and voice control
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8721103165442
Bulb characteristics
- Dimmable
- No
Design and finishing
- Color
- Black
- Material
- Plastic
Durability
- Nominal lifetime
- 25,000
- Ambient temperature range
- -25 to +45 °C
Extra feature/accessory incl.
- Adjustable spot head
- No
- Batteries included
- No
- Choose your color
- Yes
- LED integrated
- Yes
- Portable
- No
- Plug Type
- No plug
Light characteristics
- Color rendering index (CRI)
- -
- Color temperature
- 1000-20000 K
- Luminous Efficacy (rated) (Nom)
- 134
Miscellaneous
- Especially designed for
- Balcony, Garden, Outside, Patio
- Style
- Modern
Packaging dimensions & weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 8721103165442
- Net weight
- 0.76 kg
- Gross weight
- 0.98 kg
- Height
- 215 mm
- Length
- 120 mm
- Width
- 155 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004444201
Power consumption
- Standby power consumption
- 0.5
- Power
- 7.2
- Energy Consumption kWh/1000 h
- 7.2
Product dimensions and weight
- Overall height
- 86 mm
- Overall length
- 180 mm
- Overall width
- 122 mm
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
Technical specifications
- Lumen output at 4000K
- 775
- Bulb technology
- Not applicable
- Light color
- Gradient coloured and white light (RGBICW)
- Mains power
- 220-240 V
- Wattage bulb included
- NA
- IP code
- IP44 (IP20 PSU)
- Class of protection
- Class II - Double Insulated
- Light source replaceable
- No
- Lumen output at 2700K
- 730
- Number of light sources
- 1
- UL Wet/ damp/ dry location
- Wet location
- Radio frequency sensing
- MotionAwareTM
- Mounting options
- Ceiling, Wall
The bulb
- Form factor
- rectangular
- Software upgradable
- Yes
What's supported
- Compatible with Effects
- Yes
- Philips Hue App
- Android 12.0 and above, iOS 17 or later
- WiFi
- Works without Wi-Fi
- Defined support period
- Minimum 60 months from date of purchase from an authorized reseller
- Max. number of accessories
- 12 (with Hue Bridge)
- Compatible operating systems
- Android, iOS
- Communication protocol
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with 3rd party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung Smartthings, Sonos
- Matter functionality
- Via Hue Bridge or 3rd party hubs (thread border routers)
Other
- User manual
- User Manual
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available