An inside look at outdoor wall lights

Once you’ve established the purpose of your outdoor wall mounted lighting, you can choose from a wide array of styles and functionalities. From minimalist, sleek designs that seamlessly blend into modern settings to more ornate and traditional fixtures that add a touch of timeless charm, there's an elegant outdoor wall light for every style.

Wall sconces are elegant outdoor wall lights known for their aesthetic and functional qualities, and are available in options ranging from classic lantern-style fixtures to more contemporary designs.

With up and down wall lights outdoors, the light radiates from both top and bottom which is perfect for wider spaces such as an outdoor wall.



Floodlights are designed to provide dynamic, atmospheric lighting and improve visibility for extra security in gardens, patios, and driveways. Adding both style and safety to your outdoor spaces.

Wall lanterns are known for their classic and timeless appearance and have a traditional or vintage design that provides rustic charm while providing ample illumination.

The wide array of flush mount wall lights give you a rich palette of choices that can be used to put together highly customized outdoor lighting that aligns perfectly with your own personal tastes. Some flush-mount wall lights might even have two beams of light that shine both up and down, such as the Dymera wall light, whose lights you can control individually.



