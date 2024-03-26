For one of the best color-changing light bulb experiences with Philips Hue, you’ll need a Bridge. It unlocks the full suite of smart lighting features, including syncing, which lets your color changing lights sync with the content on your screen and bring what’s happening on your TV or computer to life to create a light show unlike any other.

Create a captivating ambiance by syncing your lights with your screen. You can sync your smart lights with your TV or PC screen by connecting them to the Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box for TV or PC. Or you can install the Hue Sync TV app or download the Hue Sync desktop app on your PC to create a dynamic visual experience that complements the content on your screen.

Bright idea: Hosting a party? Get your guests talking — and dancing! — by syncing your color changing lights to your playlist. Just sync your music with Spotify and watch as your lights dance, brighten, dim, and change color with the beat.