Close up of front of Bulb Black pendant cord

Black pendant cord

Lightguide bulbs were designed to be displayed — and this matching pendant light cord in black is the perfect way to do it. With a metal holder and fabric-wrapped cord, you can add a modern touch and colorful light to any room.

Product highlights

  • Made for Lightguide bulbs
  • Available in black or white
  • Use with G40 & ST23 Filament bulbs
  • Adjustable height
Matching pendant light cord

Add minimalistic style to any area of your home with these pendent light cords, designed specifically for Lightguide bulbs (sold separately). Available in black or white, the cord features a metal holder that perfectly conceals the bulb base — letting it blend into your decor. Hang a single cord from the ceiling for a subtle look, or cluster several together to make more of a statement.

