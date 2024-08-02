*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Podium bundle: 2x Play light bars + Lightstrip
Get the most out of your home cinema! Use these two Play light bars in white and a 2-metre lightstrip in your TV area for optimal surround lighting.
Current price is $269.98, original price is $299.98
Product highlights
- White and colour light
- Made for TV areas
- Hue Bridge required (Play)
In this bundle
1 x Hue White and color ambiance Lightstrip Plus base V4 80 inch
Bring colorful light to any area of your home! Flexible and extendable up to 10 meters, this indoor lightstrip adheres to any surface and shines a single shade of white or color light.Lightstrip Plus base V4 80 inch
1 x Hue White and color ambiance Play light bar double pack
Create a wash of colorful smart light with the sleek design of the Play light bar in black. This Play light bar 2-pack, which includes two light bars and a power supply that connects up to three lights, can be stood upright, laid down, or placed onto the back of your TV with the included mounts.Play light bar double pack
