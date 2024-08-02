*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Sale
Multipack: GU10 white ambiance 6-pack
A perfect fit for spotlights, GU10 bulbs give you the best light for your daily routine. With tunable warm-to-cool white light and ultra-low dimming, you can adjust your lights to perfectly match every moment of the day.
$239.97
$215.97
Product highlights
- ±10-year lifespan
- Instant wireless dimming
- Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
- Warm-to-cool white light
- 400 lumens
In this bundle
3 x Hue White ambiance GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)
A perfect fit for spotlights, GU10 bulbs give you the best light for your daily routine. With tunable white light and ultra-low dimming, you can adjust your lights to perfectly match every moment of the day.GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)
Specifications
Product information
Amount
3
Technical specifications
Create a starter kit
White ambiance
A19 - E26 smart bulb - 75 W
$44.99
Sale
$404.97
$364.47