Close up of front of Multipack: GU10 white ambiance 6-pack

Multipack: GU10 white ambiance 6-pack

A perfect fit for spotlights, GU10 bulbs give you the best light for your daily routine. With tunable warm-to-cool white light and ultra-low dimming, you can adjust your lights to perfectly match every moment of the day.

$239.97

$215.97

Product highlights

  • ±10-year lifespan
  • Instant wireless dimming
  • Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
  • Warm-to-cool white light
  • 400 lumens
In this bundle

Close up of front of Hue White ambiance GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

3 x Hue White ambiance GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

Specifications

Product information

Amount

3

Technical specifications

3x Hue White ambiance GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

