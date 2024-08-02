Support
Close up of front of Lightguide ellipse + dome table lamp (black)

Lightguide ellipse + dome table lamp (black)

Featuring the bold shape of the Lightguide ellipse bulb and a textured, glossy black lamp base, this duo is a design piece. The bulb is handblown glass, while the lamp is 3D-printed using bio-circular materials for a marriage of modern and traditional craftsmanship.

Product highlights

  • Includes Lightguide bulb
  • Includes 3D printed lamp base
  • Seamless fit between bulb and base
  • Made with recycled materials
  • Glossy black finish
In this bundle

Close up of front of Bulb Ellipse - E26 smart bulb

1 x Bulb Ellipse - E26 smart bulb

With its inner tube and reflective glass coating, Lightguide bulbs are a statement piece to match the modern home. This ellipse smart bulb gives you a glow of brilliantly colorful light, which you can dim to the perfect level

Ellipse - E26 smart bulb
Close up of front of Hue Dome table lamp for Lightguide bulbs (black)

1 x Hue Dome table lamp for Lightguide bulbs (black)

Specially made for Lightguide bulbs, this table lamp has been 3D-printed with a unique corrugated texture and glossy black finish.

Dome table lamp for Lightguide bulbs (black)

