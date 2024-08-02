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Close up of front of Endurance bundle: Lightstrip Plus + Dimmer switch + Bridge Pro

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Endurance bundle: Lightstrip Plus + Dimmer switch + Bridge Pro

Customize your space with Hue Lightstrip Plus, Dimmer Switch, and Bridge Pro. Flexible smart lighting with wireless control and smooth dimming.

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Product highlights

  • White and colored light
  • Sync lights to your TV screen
  • Connect up to 4 HDMI devices
  • Bridge Pro simple setup
  • Control with app, voice, or accessories
View all product specs

In this bundle

Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Lightstrip Plus base V4 80 inch

1 x Hue White and color ambiance Lightstrip Plus base V4 80 inch

Bring colorful light to any area of your home! Flexible and extendable up to 10 meters, this indoor lightstrip adheres to any surface and shines a single shade of white or color light.

Lightstrip Plus base V4 80 inch
Close up of front of Hue Dimmer Switch (latest model)

1 x Hue Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Dim or brighten the room, toggle light scenes, or get the best light based on the time of day. The Hue dimmer switch attaches to walls or magnetic surfaces, but can also be used as a remote control anywhere in your home.

Dimmer Switch (latest model)
Close up of front of Hue Bridge Pro

1 x Hue Bridge Pro

The next generation of the Hue smart hub. Powered by a chip that’s capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Turn your lights into motion sensors with MotionAware™, use your security and lights together, and more.

Bridge Pro

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