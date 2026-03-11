Support

Philips Hue smart LED strip lights

A couple sit on a sofa in a living room with corners and ceiling lines lit with direct light from an OmniGlow LED strip light.

Brighter, bolder, and better than ever!
Cutting-edge technology meets flexible design to create mood and functional lighting to perfectly fit any space.   

Shop strip lights

Strip lights for every mood, every space

An Omniglow LED strip light shining direct light in a gradient of pink and purple tones of light.

Omniglow

Shop omniglow
A living room and TV entertainment lighting set up lit with Flux gradient strip lights glowing in purple and blue tones.

Flux

Shop flux
A living room and TV entertainment lighting set up lit with smart LED strip lights glowing in a gradient of purple and blue tones.

Essential

Shop essential

Reimagine your home with a fine line of light

Compare Hue smart LED strip lights

Which LED strip lights are best for you? Find out with this quick comparison guide.

Flux

Shop flux

Omniglow

Shop ultra-bright

White and color gradient 

LED type 

RGBWWIC
RGBWWIC

Light distribution 

Indirect
Direct

Lumen

1200 - 2000 (Depending on length) 
2400 - 4800 (Depending on length) 

Room  

Living room, bedroom 
Suitable for any room, unlimited placement options

Strip light design 

Transparent silicone sleeve with visible LEDs 
Matte silicone sleeve, no visible LEDs, uniform display of light 

Placement

Concealed for wall washing effect 
Visible for direct lighting Concealed for wall washing effect

Communication protocol 

Bluetooth / Zigbee 
Bluetooth / Zigbee 

Can be cut to size

Cut pieces can be reconnected  

Extendable

Works in an entertainment area 

Lifetime

25,000 hrs 
25,000 hrs 

Compare Hue Essential smart LED strip lights

Our affordable Essential strip light range is a great way to start or expand your setup. Use our handy guide to compare them.

Essential strip light

Shop essential strip light

Essential flex strip light

Shop flex strip light

White and color gradient 

LED type 

RGBIC
RGBIC

Light distribution 

Indirect
Direct

Room

Living room, Bedroom
Living room, Office, Gaming room

Strip light design 

Visible LEDs with protective coating, no sleeve
Neon sleeve

Placement 

Concealed for wall washing effect
Visible placement, wall shapes

Can be cut to size

Cut pieces can be reconnected 

No
N/A

Extendable

No
No

Works in an entertainment area 

Communication protocol 

Bluetooth / Zigbee
Bluetooth / Zigbee

Lifetime

15,000 hrs
15,000 hrs

Hue LED strip light bestsellers

New
Hue Flux strip light extension 6.5ft

LIGHTSTRIPS

Hue Flux strip light extension 6.5ft

$59.99

New
Hue Essential flex strip light 5m

Light Strip

Hue Essential flex strip light 5m

$149.99

New
Hue Flux flex connector 4-pack

LIGHTSTRIPS

Hue Flux flex connector 4-pack

$34.99

Item almost out of stock

New
Neon outdoor strip light 16ft

LIGHTSTRIPS

Neon outdoor strip light 16ft

$289.99

New
Hue Flux corner connector 4-pack

LIGHTSTRIPS

Hue Flux corner connector 4-pack

$29.99

Item almost out of stock

New
Hue Flux bracket 10-pack

LIGHTSTRIPS

Hue Flux bracket 10-pack

$19.99

Item almost out of stock

New
Hue Flux strip light extension cable 16ft

LIGHTSTRIPS

Hue Flux strip light extension cable 16ft

$19.99

Item almost out of stock

New
Hue Flux connector 4-pack

LIGHTSTRIPS

Hue Flux connector 4-pack

$19.99

Item almost out of stock

New
Flux outdoor strip light 33ft

LIGHTSTRIPS

Flux outdoor strip light 33ft

$359.99

See all products

Real-life lighting ideas

Get inspiration from other Hue fans! Visit @philipshue on Instagram to see stunning setups, colorful creations, and bright ideas. Share yours with #philipshue

image by inex_studio_home containing Furniture, Table, Blue, Chair, Interior design

@inex_studio_home

image by livingby.md containing Property, Table, Wood, Interior design, Lighting

@livingby.md

image by jellinadetmar containing Lighting, Interior design, Floor, Wall, Flooring

@jellinadetmar

image by Neil Walker containing Furniture, Light, Building, Table, Lighting

@Neil Walker

See what Hue can do...

A woman at a front door communicating through a Hue wired video doorbell in black.

Home security

A woman dancing on a patio under Hue Festavia globe string lights glowing in different colors

Outdoor

A cluster of four pendant lights fitted with Philips Hue Filament bulbs glowing in warm white light.

Mood lighting

A woman gaming on her TV with an immersive entertainment lighting setup glowing in red, orange, and white smart light.

Entertainment

Hue LED strip light FAQs

Can I cut and extend all Philips Hue LED strip lights?

What is the difference between a gradient and a non-gradient LED strip light?  

What is the difference between Philips Hue Essential strip lights and Philips Hue strip lights? 

What’s the difference between concealed and visible strip lights?

  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay