Perifo external corner connector
Create an L-shape with your Perifo track lighting using an external corner connector. Once installed, the track will turn to the right or left, depending on how your power supply unit is positioned. Only for Perifo track lighting
Product highlights
- Connects two rails
- Create 90-degree corner
- Takes up 5.2 inch on rail
- Adds 1.2 inch to total length
- Positive wire on external side
Requires a Philips Hue bridge
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Synthetic