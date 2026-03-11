Support
A kitchen counter lit in warm orange and white tones of smart light.

Sale
Close up of front of Signe gradient floor lamp

White and color ambiance

Signe gradient floor lamp

White
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Sale
Close up of front of Signe gradient floor lamp

White and color ambiance

Signe gradient floor lamp

Oak
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

Sale
Close up of front of Slim Downlight 6 inch

White and color ambiance

Slim Downlight 6 inch

Integrated LED
Thin profile for low ceilings
Bluetooth control via app
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Sale
Close up of front of Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Hue

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Syncs lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
HDMI 2.1 certified
Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights
Sale
Close up of front of GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

White and color ambiance

GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

White and color light
Up to 450 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Sale
Close up of front of Retrofit Recessed Can Downlight 4"

White and color ambiance

Retrofit Recessed Can Downlight 4"

Fits 4-inch holes
Includes E26 socket adapter
850 lumens
Color light
Sale
Close up of front of Smart plug

Hue

Smart plug

Add any light to your Hue system
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Sale
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

White and color ambiance

Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

Made for 75” TVs and larger
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Sale
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch

White and color ambiance

Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch

Made for 65” to 70” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Sale
Close up of front of GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

White ambiance

GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

Warm-to-cool white light
Up to 450 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Sale
Close up of front of Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 14 m/45 ft

White and color ambiance

Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 14 m/45 ft

45 ft of string lights
16 lightguide bulbs
White and color gradient
Bright 50 lumen bulbs
Sale
Close up of front of Signe gradient floor lamp

White and color ambiance

Signe gradient floor lamp

Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Sale
Bridge

Hue

Bridge

Supports 50 lights, 12 accessories
Enables Hue Sync
Unlocks light and security integration
Advanced encryption

Colourful spring lighting ideas

Lighting spring in your home is all about brighter spaces, softer tones, and refreshing energy.

A living room lit in soft spring shades of pink, purple and white light.

Blooming living rooms

Revive your living room with the warm hues and pastel colours of Gradient smart lights. Turn your space into a vibrant stage for quality time and core memories. It’s springtime — it’s showtime!

Shop living room
A kitchen and living room space lit in warm white tones of smart light.

The energy of change

Fresh produce, fresh ideas. Brighten your kitchen with smart task lighting that energizes cooking and creativity. Sync your lights with music and your voice assistant to turn everyday tasks into a good time (Philips Hue Bridge required).

Shop kitchen lighting
A lady relaxes on a bed bathed in soft white tones of light from a beside table lamp.

Creative light scenes

Sprinkle some spring magic to every space with the Hue App light scenes. Explore the softness of ‘Blossom,’ the forget-me-not blues of ‘Memento’, the pinks and yellows of ‘Lily’ and the warmth of ‘Amber bloom’. Play around and find out!

Explore the Hue App

All about our spring lighting deals

When is the spring lighting sale?

What products are included in the spring lighting sale?

How can I stay up to date with Philips Hue deals and promotions?

Terms and conditions

  • This promotion is valid until April 6th, 2026.
  • Add two (2) or more sale items to your cart and get 15% off the total price of qualifying promotional products. If a Hue Bridge is one of those sale items, you will get 25% off the total price of qualifying promotional products.
  • Discount is applied to the total of qualifying promotional products in the cart at checkout on https://www.philips-hue.com/en-ca/products/promotions/spring-lighting-deals.
  • Discount can be applied to a maximum of 25 products as part of this promotion.
  • This promotion is subject to stock availability, and any purchase is further subject to the Philips Hue Terms and Conditions of Sale.
  • In the event of the return of part of an order, where eligible, the proportional discount value will be deducted from the refund amount.
  • This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer or coupon code on www.philips-hue.com.
  • Signify Canada Ltd. reserves the right to cancel a promotion at any time or to amend these Terms and Conditions by republishing them.

