  • Made for outdoors
  • Bright, colorful light
  • Built-in 1080p camera
Close up of front of Hue Philips Hue Secure Flood Light Camera

Philips Hue Secure Flood Light Camera

Get powerful, colorful light, an integrated 1080p camera with night vision, and the ability to see what’s going on and control the light right from the Philips Hue app. Mount it outside to monitor your home in real time — and then trigger an alarm to warn off potential intruders.

$439.99

$360.79

Product highlights
  • 2250 Lumens
Find your product manual

Two-way talk

Warn off a potential intruder — or just say hello to a friendly face with camera's microphone and speaker. 

Powerful, colorful light

The color-capable light offers up to 2250 lumens, meaning it can easily  illuminate larger areas, such as a driveway or backyard.

All-in-one security

By combining Philips Hue floodlights and Secure cameras, you get a suite of smart home security features in one fixture. 

Live view

Check your camera's live view in the Philips Hue app — made even clearer by the outdoor security floodlight's powerful, high-lumen light — to see who's there. 

End to end encryption

We protect your privacy. Philips Hue Secure cameras use end-to-end encryption (E2EE) by default. All video, audio, and snapshots are encrypted with a passphrase that only you have.

Made for outdoors

The Secure floodlight camera can be mounted anywhere outside your home, no matter the weather.

Questions & answers

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

