We protect your privacy. Philips Hue Secure cameras use end-to-end encryption (E2EE) by default. All video, audio, and snapshots are encrypted with a passphrase that only you have.
- Made for outdoors
- Bright, colorful light
- Built-in 1080p camera
Philips Hue Secure Flood Light Camera
Get powerful, colorful light, an integrated 1080p camera with night vision, and the ability to see what’s going on and control the light right from the Philips Hue app. Mount it outside to monitor your home in real time — and then trigger an alarm to warn off potential intruders.
$439.99
$360.79
Included in Bright Days Shop sale
Product highlights
- 2250 Lumens
Two-way talk
Warn off a potential intruder — or just say hello to a friendly face with camera's microphone and speaker.
Powerful, colorful light
The color-capable light offers up to 2250 lumens, meaning it can easily illuminate larger areas, such as a driveway or backyard.
All-in-one security
By combining Philips Hue floodlights and Secure cameras, you get a suite of smart home security features in one fixture.
Live view
Check your camera's live view in the Philips Hue app — made even clearer by the outdoor security floodlight's powerful, high-lumen light — to see who's there.
End-to-end encryption
Made for outdoors
The Secure floodlight camera can be mounted anywhere outside your home, no matter the weather.
Hue
Secure contact sensor
- Wireless installation
- Automates your light
- Long battery life
- Mounts on doors and windows
$49.99
Hue
Secure contact sensor
- Wireless installation
- Automates your light
- Long battery life
- Mounts on doors and windows
$89.99
Hue
Secure battery camera
- End-to-end encryption
- 1080P HD video
- Battery powered
- Wall mount included
$229.99
$160.99
Hue
Secure battery camera
- End-to-end encryption
- 1080P HD video
- Battery powered
- Wall mount included
$229.99
$160.99
Hue
Bridge
- Simple setup
- Smart control
- Add up to 50 lights
- Control with your voice
$69.99
White and color ambiance
Lily XL Outdoor spot light
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Low Volt system - extension
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
$169.99
$135.99
White and color ambiance
Calla Large outdoor pedestal
- Low-volt
- Matte black finish
- 105 x 402 mm
- PSU sold separately
$189.99
White and color ambiance
Resonate Outdoor wall light
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Mains powered
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
$189.99
White and color ambiance
Appear Outdoor wall light
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Mains powered
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
$179.99
White and color ambiance
Impress Outdoor Pedestal Lamp (Low-volt)
- Low-volt
- Matte black finish
- 400 x 100 mm
- PSU sold separately
$199.99
White and color ambiance
Impress Outdoor Wall Light (Low-Volt)
- Low-volt
- Matte black finish
- 240 x 120 mm
- PSU sold separately
$169.99
White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 80 inch
- 1 x 80 inch lightstrip
- 1 x power supply unit
- White and colored light
$149.99
White and color ambiance
Dymera indoor and outdoor wall light
- White and color light
- Control each light individually
- Control with app or voice
- Add Bridge to unlock more
$239.99
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.