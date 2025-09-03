*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
A19 - E26 smart bulb - 1100
Bring premium-quality, warm white light (2700K) into your home with our smartest bulb yet. With a maximum brightness of 1100 lumens and dimming capabilities, you can truly customize your light to suit your needs, adjusting smoothly from full brightness all the way down to 5% using the Hue app.
Product highlights
- Up to 1100 lumen
- Warm white light (2700K)
- Dimmable to 5% brightness
- Control using app or voice
- Easy to install and use
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app
With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.
Control lights with your voice*
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp.
Set the right mood with soft white light
Hue bulbs and light fixturesuse a soft white light. Dimmable from bright daylight to low nightlights, these smart lights allow you to fill your home with just the right level of warm light when you need it.
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.
Specifications
Durability
Durability
Number of switch cycles
50,000
Nominal lifetime
25,000