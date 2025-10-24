A19 - E26 smart bulb
Bring vintage style to your standard light bulbs with this dimmable LED bulb featuring a coiled filament design. The smart bulb can be used with Bluetooth or paired with a Hue Bridge for ultimate control.
Product highlights
- White
- Bluetooth enabled
- Bridge enabled
- Soft white light vintage bulb
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
