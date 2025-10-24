Support
Two white smart light bulbs with a matte finish and rounded shape, featuring visible screw bases, placed in front of product packaging.

Sale

A19 - E26 smart bulb - 60 W (2-pack)

Get warm to cool white light in your home with two smart light bulbs. Use cool light to energize you in the morning and warm tones to unwind at night. Connect to the Hue Bridge to unlock the full smart lighting control and features. As bright as a 60 W bulb.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • White ambiance
  • Bridge required
  • Up to 806 lumens*
  • 2 x E26 bulb
  • Warm to cool white light
  • Control with your voice
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Specifications

Bulb dimensions

  • Dimensions (WxHxD)

    62x112

Durability

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Guarantee

Light characteristics

Packaging dimensions and weight

Packaging information

Power consumption

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

The bulb

What's in the box

What's supported

Other

  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay