Transform your outdoor space with light

It’s the smart way to light your backyard — literally. Our broad collection of lights means you can light your outdoor space the way you want.

Lily Outdoor spot light

Hue White and color ambiance

LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - base unit
Smart control with Hue bridge*

$349.99

Sale
Lily XL Outdoor spot light

Hue White and color ambiance

LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - extension
Smart control with Hue bridge*

$169.99

Sale
Resonate Outdoor wall light

Hue White and color ambiance

LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue bridge*

$189.99

PAR38 - E26 smart bulb

Hue White and color ambiance

1 x PAR38 bulb
White and colored light
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Weatherproof

$79.99

Sale
Lightstrip Outdoor 197 inch

Hue White and color ambiance

1 x 197 inch lightstrip
1 x power supply unit
White and colored light

$249.99

Econic Outdoor Wall Light

Hue White and color ambiance

LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue bridge*

$199.99

Temporarily out of stock

Econic Outdoor Wall Light

Hue White and color ambiance

LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue bridge*

$199.99

Econic Outdoor pedestal

Hue White and color ambiance

LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - extension
Smart control with Hue bridge*

$169.99

Temporarily out of stock

Econic Outdoor Wall Light

Hue White and color ambiance

LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue bridge*

$199.99

Temporarily out of stock

Outdoor cable extension 2,5m

Hue

Extension cable
Length of 2,5m
T-part included

$24.99

Sale
Welcome Outdoor Floodlight

Hue White

LED integrated
Warm White light (2700K)
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue bridge*

$149.99

$89.99

Temporarily out of stock

Sale
Lightstrip Outdoor 80 inch

Hue White and color ambiance

1 x 80 inch lightstrip
1 x power supply unit
White and colored light

$149.99

Watch Low-volt outdoor lights in action

Low-volt makes it easy to expand your outdoor collection no matter where your wiring is. Place your lights anywhere you like, connect them together, and plug in the power supply.

Amarant linear outdoor smart light installed outside

Easy to install and extend

The Low-volt collection was designed to make smart lighting simple: you can connect multiple lights to a single power supply unit, plug it into any standard wall outlet, and immediately start lighting your space.

Learn more about Low-volt lights
Outdoor smart lights illuminating patio

Design your outdoor space

You don’t have to be a designer to decorate your yard — the Hue app does it for you. See what scenes would look best on your outdoor lights in the Hue scene gallery.

Compare outdoor setups

Get to know Philips Hue

A group of friends enjoy a meal outside on a patio decorated with colorful smart light.

Discover outdoor smart lighting

Install LED lights outdoors that connect to the Philips Hue smart lighting system — and bring your outdoors to life with light.
A woman arrives home with the front door and pathway lit with wall lights and pedestal lights.

Be welcomed home with light

Use the Welcome home automation to be welcomed home with smart light! Light up your front yard, porch, or driveway when you arrive home — automatically.
An intruder approaches a front door lit with two wall lights shining bright warm smart light.

Feel safer with smart light

Make it look like you’re home when you’re away with the Mimic presence automation, which turns your lights on and off based on the normal activity in that room.

About the Philips Hue outdoor sale

When is the Philips Hue outdoor sale?

What kind of outdoor light fixtures are included?

How can I stay up to date on all Philips Hue deals and promotions?

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

