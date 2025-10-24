Sale
A21 - E26 smart bulb - 100 W
One of our brightest bulbs, this E26 smart LED bulb features a brightness equivalent to a traditional 100 W bulb. Light up large spaces such as the kitchen, living room, and study with tunable white light.
Current price is $41.24, original price is $54.99
Product highlights
- White
- Bluetooth enabled
- Bridge enabled
- Up to 1521 lumens*
- Powerful, bright white light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
67x133